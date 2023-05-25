BREAKING | 

Garda probe launched after woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ in Louth

The woman’s body was discovered at a residence on Bridge Street in the town centre yesterday evening

Gardai are at the scene.

Ken Foy and Robin Schiller

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Dundalk, Co Louth last night are probing whether the victim was subjected to a violent assault.

Senior sources said that the woman was discovered with “suspicious injuries”.

It is understood that a post-mortem will be conducted on her body later today, which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The woman’s body was discovered at a residence on Bridge Street in the town centre yesterday evening.

“The investigation team is keeping an open mind on this at the moment, everything is being looked at,” said a source.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“No further information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

More to follow…


