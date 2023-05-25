Garda probe launched after woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ in Louth

The woman’s body was discovered at a residence on Bridge Street in the town centre yesterday evening

Gardai are at the scene.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Dundalk, Co Louth last night are probing whether the victim was subjected to a violent assault.

Senior sources said that the woman was discovered with “suspicious injuries”.

It is understood that a post-mortem will be conducted on her body later today, which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

“The investigation team is keeping an open mind on this at the moment, everything is being looked at,” said a source.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“No further information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

More to follow…