Garda probe launched after another giant ice cream cone stole in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating after another giant ice cream cone was stolen in Donegal.

This time the theft took place from a shop in Bundoran on “Sundae” morning.

Three of the cool shop signs were recently nicked in Letterkenny.

The latest cold-hearted theft happened from outside Pizza Macs in Bundoran in the early hours of June 4th.

“When people have a few drinks on them they seem to take a liking to these ice cream cones,” said Garda Paul White.

Gardaí are investigating the matter and CCTV is being reviewed in the area.

Speaking on Ocean FM news radio today, Garda Paul White reckons the thieves may have been fans of the gargle.

“These cones stand at three foot tall. We’ve had a spate of these thefts throughout the country for some unknown reason,” he said.

“Three were taken in Letterkenny. These have been returned so the owner of this pizza and ice cream shop wants it returned.

“The owner wants it back. It was taken on June 4 at 12.30 am the bank holiday Sunday morning.

“Anyone with information can contact Bundoran on 9829008. If someone woke up and found it in your flat, it’s not the end of the world.

“If we get it back, we’ll be able to sort something out,” Garda White said.

The shop owner’s head is melted and it is hoped the issue will not take up hundreds and thousands of garda hours, reportedly.