Garda probe into Clonmel crash tragedy could take several weeks

Gardai appeal for dashcam and drone footage to assist investigation

A GARDA investigation to determine the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, is likely to take several weeks, sources said yesterday.

The investigation will establish the facts and circumstances leading up to the fatal crash and the factors that contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Once the Garda file is completed, it will then be sent to the county coroner ahead of an inquest to be held at a later date.

“The investigation is multi-faceted and will be given all the resources required to bring it to a conclusion,” a senior source said yesterday.

“The vehicle will be forensically examined to determine whether any kind of mechanical fault could have contributed to what occurred.

“This will cover everything from the condition of the vehicle’s tyres to the engine to the structure of the car itself and the electronics.

“A forensic collision investigation team was present at the scene through today to establish road conditions to determine if these had a bearing.

“As part of this, the weather conditions at the time will also be looked at.

“And obviously, local gardai will speak to all those who interacted with those who passed away in the hours leading up to the event.

“An appeal has also been put out for all dashcam footage, and in this case drone footage, that the public may be able to make available to investigators.”

The source said gardai do not believe an illegal act was committed by the operator of the drone reported to have flown over the crash site.

“Obviously there are regulations around the flying of drones over built-up areas,” the source said.

“Drones over a certain weight have to be registered, while there also regulation surrounding the flight of drones in urban areas.

“The reality is we don’t know if this drone was sent up specifically to look down on the crash scene.

“That is the suspicion right now but it’s conceivable it was sent up for some other reason and may have, unlikely as this might sound, recorded the accident as it occurred.

“Either way, we need to rule that out. That’s why we have appealed for the full footage to be made available to investigators.”

“The families of these young people need answers.

“The inquest is where the questions will hopefully be answered.”