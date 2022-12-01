Garda probe if ‘gruesome’ stab death of man (60s) is linked to fatal crash in Monaghan
A major inquiry is underway after the two deaths this morning
Gardaí are investigating if the suspected fatal stabbing of a man in his 60s and the death of another man in a road crash a short time later are connected.
A major inquiry is underway following the two deaths in county Monaghan this morning.
At around 6.30am gardaí were alerted to a house in Broomfield, near Castleblayney, where a man was discovered with serious injuries.
It's believed he was stabbed a number of times before being pronounced dead with the scene described as "gruesome"
Investigators have spoken to a witness who came across the incident, and they are assisting gardaí with their inquiries.
A short time later emergency services were called to a road traffic collision a short distance away on the N53.
A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the Ballynacarry Bridge. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the vehicle were not physically injured but were treated for shock.
Gardaí and the PSNI have closed off the road at separate sides of the border and local traffic diversions remain in place.
A source told the Sunday World: "Gardaí are still in the process of establishing the full facts of what happened but all indications currently are that these two incidents are linked.
"Significant resources have been given to the investigations which are being run separately but are liaising to determine the events leading up to both deaths".
The property at Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, remains sealed-off with gardaí carrying out forensic examinations of the scene.
A Garda spokesman said the body remains at the scene and the services of the state pathologist have been requested.
The spokesman added that the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6.45am this morning, particularly with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Castleblayney garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111".
A similar appeal for information has been made to anyone travelling in the vicinity of the N53 Castleblayney to Dundalk Road this morning to contact investigators.
Anyone with information in relation to that incident is being asked to contact Carrickmacross garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line.
The PSNI said in a statement: "Motorists are advised that the Concession Road, Crossmaglen is closed due to a road traffic collision on the Ballynacarry Bridge area in County Monaghan this morning, Thursday December 1st.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey."
