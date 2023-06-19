Garda motorcyclist (40s) seriously injured in crash with car in Donegal

The force issued an appeal for witnesses after the incident on Friday in Co Donegal

A garda motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car, it has emerged.

The force are seeking witnesses after the incident on Friday in Co Donegal, after which the garda was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

“Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision which occurred at Tullygallan, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal at approximately 3.30pm on Friday. June 16, 2023,” the force said in a statement this afternoon.

“The male garda motorcyclist (aged in his 40s) was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.”

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened, gardaí said.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.