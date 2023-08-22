street row | 

Garda injured in public order incident in Donegal involving ‘group of individuals’

The Garda was treated in Letterkenny hospital

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A Garda was hospitalised after a public order incident involving a group of individuals near Creeslough, Co Donegal in the early hours of last Saturday morning, gardai have confirmed.

Gardaí say officers attended the scene of the incident that occurred on a public road at approximately 2am.

Gardai were attending a public order incident, involving a number of people, when the Garda sustained injuries.

“During the course of this incident, a male Garda was injured and conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment,” gardai said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”


