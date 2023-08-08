Garda colleagues ‘devastated’ after death of Detective Deirdre Finn in boat fire

A colleague of Det Gda Finn described her as “an absolutely proper policewoman

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of a boat fire in Carrick on Shannon. The boat was moved to a cordoned off secure slipway. Pic: Gerry Faughnan

Officers are not treating the death of a garda in a boat fire in Carrick-on-­Shannon, Co Leitrim, as suspicious.

Detective Garda Deirdre Finn, a highly respected and experienced detective, died after a fire broke out on the boat yesterday morning.

Det Gda Finn was based in the Dún Laoghaire garda division and had worked primarily out of Shankill garda station in recent times.

The detective garda was a long-time member of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), where she advocated strongly for the rights of her colleagues over a number of years.

Det Gda Deirdre Finn

It is understood that Det Gda Finn was due to retire from An Garda Síochána in the coming months and had enjoyed spending her leisure time cruising on the River Shannon.

Sources said she bought the boat in recent times and “absolutely loved” spending time in it.

She often spent her recreational time in Co Leitrim.

The experienced south Dublin-based garda was involved in a number of important investigations, including serious burglary and sexual assault offences, during her lengthy and distinguished career.

Brendan O’Connor, the president of the GRA, last night paid tribute to Det Gda Finn.

He said: “We are devastated at the loss of a colleague and friend who not only was a talented crime investigator but also served colleagues and the GRA so well in a number of elected roles.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.”

A colleague of Det Gda Finn described her as “an absolutely proper policewoman who, when she was not involved in investigations, was always the life and soul of the party”.

They added: “This is a detective who always prided herself on being first at the scene of a serious crime. She will be missed very much by everyone who knew her.”

The boat was docked at the marina in Carrick-on-Shannon when the fire broke out. It was later towed away for a technical examination.

Firefighters had been trying to tackle the blaze for a period of time before Det Gda Finn’s body was discovered.

“Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on the boat,” a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved,” they said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Independent councillor and cathaoirleach of the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District, Enda Stenson, said the death of Det Gda Finn is a “total tragedy”.

“The whole area of Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim offer our deepest sympathies to the family and our hearts go out to them,” he said.

“There is a numb feeling on everyone. Words can’t describe how the family must be feeling.”

Mr Stenson said Carrick-on-Shannon “so appreciates” the boating community and the number of tourists who pass through the town every year.

“Everyone has a welcoming attitude, there’s a lot of holidaymakers on boats in the vicinity and so many people do it year in and year out,” he said. “It’s very raw; it’s simply awful.”