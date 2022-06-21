Garda body 'proud' to take part in this weekend's Pride March in Dublin

“This is our second time taking part in the Parade and after a three-year wait, I think this makes Saturday's event all the more special."

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is “proud and feels very privileged” to be once again taking part in Dublin Pride March and Parade this weekend, GRA Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly has said ahead of this Saturday’s event.

The GRA represents 11,500 rank and file gardai and first took part in the parade in 2019.

The 2022 Dublin Pride Festival kicks off this Wednesday until Sunday, with Saturday’s 12pm Parade the first since 2019 due to Covid restrictions.

Mr McAnenly said: “The GRA is delighted, indeed privileged, to be involved in this very public display of solidarity and inclusion.

“The issues of diversity and inclusion are extremely important within the ranks of An Garda Síochána and the GRA has always been very supportive of this.

“This is our second time taking part in the Parade and after a three-year wait, I think this makes Saturday's event all the more special.

“Pride events throughout Ireland have grown to be a powerful force for positive change over the years and have made a powerful statement to the world that we are a diverse, inclusive and welcoming society.

“A country’s police force must be socially representative, so it is right and proper that we in the GRA play our part on Saturday by displaying our own diversity; and standing should-to-shoulder with others doing the same.

“On behalf of all the GRA membership, I would encourage all members, your friends and family members to join us at Parnell Street near the Garden of Remembrance at the top of O’Connell Street and I extend our best wishes to everyone taking part in what I’m sure will be a fun and enjoyable day.”

On Saturday, the Dublin Pride Parade will begin at the Garden of Remembrance. It will then make its way down O'Connell Street, turn onto to Eden Quay and cross the Talbot Memorial Bridge.

It will then make its way down City Quay, turn onto Lombard Street and head to Merrion Square Park where there will be the Pride Village.