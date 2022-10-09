Garda being investigated for allegedly using squad SUV to tow trailer of firewood

The officer, who has access to two private cars of his own, has also been accused of using the official garda vehicle to “ferry” his children over 100km for educational pursuits.

A garda attached to the Roads Policing Unit in the Connacht region is under investigation for allegedly using a garda SUV to tow trailer-loads of firewood to his home more than two hours’ drive away.

The rank-and-file officer is currently under internal garda disciplinary investigation over his alleged actions. When contacted, a spokesman for Garda Headquarters said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing internal disciplinary investigations.”

A source familiar with the case said that in mid-May, the officer towed a large load of firewood into the car park of a garda station in Connacht using a garda road-policing SUV and trailer. It was parked there for three nights before the garda drove it and the trailer more than 190km to his home.

It is understood the garda car park is covered by CCTV, and when someone complained that the official vehicle was being used in a “personal capacity”, the footage was examined and now forms a significant part of the internal investigation.

A source said the garda “stored his firewood for a few days in full view” of the garda station.

“It obviously raised some eyebrows. Number one, because it was left there for so long, not to mention that there is no reason that a roads policing jeep should have a trailer-load of firewood attached to it,” the source said.

“The matter was raised and an investigation was initiated. All this was done while the vehicle and garda were supposed to be keeping the public safe on the roads.”

It is understood the SUV has full garda markings and is the only one with a tow hitch in that district.

A separate source said the officer at the centre of the probe is accused of using the vehicle to tow firewood on “numerous” occasions.

“This is not believed to be an isolated incident,” the source said. “Garda road policing jeeps are state vehicles and none are more important than those to protect lives on our roads.

“That a garda might be using it in a personal capacity to save themselves money on petrol is simply beyond unacceptable.”

The case has drawn comparisons to a situation that arose recently in Dublin. A mid-ranking garda is under investigation after he left an unmarked squad car at Dublin Airport while he went on holidays with colleagues.

Last month, the officer’s home was searched during a dawn raid as part of a corruption investigation.