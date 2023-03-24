FREAK ACCIDENT | 

Garda badly injured after being struck by unoccupied car

Member of force receiving treatment for significant leg injury following Adamstown accident

David LoobyNew Ross Standard

A female member of the gardaí was badly injured in a freak accident in Adamstown village on Thursday afternoon when a car rolled towards her, pinning her to a bollard.

The accident happened at 4.05 p.m. outside the Gala shop and forecourt at the junction.

The New Ross based garda was standing on the roadside when a car rolled towards her.

Supt Jarlath Duffy said: “The female member did sustain a significant injury. The car – which was not a Garda car and which was unoccupied – rolled forward and she ended up between the car and a bollard and sustained a significant leg injury.”

The garda was removed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment to her injuries and remains there presently.

"It was a freak accident. My primary concern is for the welfare of the garda involved. It’s being investigated but not as a criminal matter, rather as a road traffic incident,” said Supt Duffy.


