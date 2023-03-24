Garda badly injured after being struck by unoccupied car
Member of force receiving treatment for significant leg injury following Adamstown accident
A female member of the gardaí was badly injured in a freak accident in Adamstown village on Thursday afternoon when a car rolled towards her, pinning her to a bollard.
The accident happened at 4.05 p.m. outside the Gala shop and forecourt at the junction.
The New Ross based garda was standing on the roadside when a car rolled towards her.
Supt Jarlath Duffy said: “The female member did sustain a significant injury. The car – which was not a Garda car and which was unoccupied – rolled forward and she ended up between the car and a bollard and sustained a significant leg injury.”
The garda was removed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment to her injuries and remains there presently.
"It was a freak accident. My primary concern is for the welfare of the garda involved. It’s being investigated but not as a criminal matter, rather as a road traffic incident,” said Supt Duffy.
Today's Headlines
blameless | Graham Dwyer has murder conviction appeal dismissed in Court of Appeal
cell phone | Hutch gang member given more jail time after being caught with phone in prison
It's col over | Colin Farrell and girlfriend Kelly McNamara ‘quietly split’ after five years together
night of terror | Alleged UDA boss kicked out of terror group and ordered from his home by masked men
hash 'n' carry | Man caught driving van containing €780k worth of cannabis was ‘trying to pay off debt’
Dead Ringer | Pensioner used dead brother's identification to claim €93,000 in bogus benefits
'devastating' | Tributes to Carlow man (24) killed in motorbike tragedy during holiday in Thailand
Sad Loss | ‘Heartbroken’ John Bishop pays tribute to mum after pulling out of Mother Goose role in Dublin
'serious offence' | Woman (40) sent for trial accused of impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s alleged killer
accident | BBC stops filming latest Top Gear series after Freddie Flintoff track crash