Garda appeal to help find Kilkenny man who may be in Ballyfermot, Dublin

“It's reported Thomas may have been seen in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on the evening of Sunday, August 27, 2023.”

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a Kilkenny man who may have been last seen in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Thomas O’Connell was reported missing on Saturday 26 August, according to the Garda Press Office.

A spokesperson said: “Thomas is described as being approximately six foot in height with a slim build and brown hair. Thomas frequently wears black glasses.”

“When last seen, Thomas was wearing a tracksuit top and bottoms described as green in colour with dark grey stripes on the side.”

Anyone with any information on Thomas' whereabouts are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.