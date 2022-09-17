Garda alert issued for missing Dublin teen (16) last seen in Coolock
Callum is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build
A Garda alert has been issued for a missing Dublin teen who was last seen on Wednesday of this week.
The last sighting of Callum Haverty (16) from Coolock, was at approximately10.20pm that evening.
He has light brown hair and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jumper.
Callum is known to frequent the Clondalkin area.
Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
“Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Callum Haverty who is missing from the Coolock area of Dublin since Wednesday, September 14,” gardai said.
“He was last seen at approximately 10.20pm on that evening.”
