Game of Thrones star who played Hodor witnessed Troubles murder in gay bar

‘That was how my grandfather found out I was gay, and he threw me out of the house’

Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn has spoken of how he witnessed the murder of a policeman in a Belfast city centre bar.

RUC Constable Darren Bradshaw was gunned down by the INLA in 1997 during a night out in the Parliament Bar — which at the time was Northern Ireland’s only gay venue.

Recalling the killing 6ft 10in actor and DJ Nairn, who played Hodor in the hit TV series, told the BBC how he saw the badly disguised gunman who had a “weirdly drawn on beard”.

He said: “We hadn’t been there long, we’d probably had our first drink. We were sat down just having a bit of a laugh. Me and my friends were just like ‘look at the state of him (gunman)’. He was nervous-looking, he was definitely looking for someone.”

The killer, who is a seasoned INLA hitman from the Ardoyne area, approached Constable Bradshaw who was standing at the bar. He shot him three times in the back from close range.

Darren Bradshaw

Nairn (47) added: “(There was) a very loud bang, bang, bang. The music carried on for a second before it came down. I remember a girl stood at the bar covered in blood.

“I made eye contact with him, I think we all made eye contact with him as he was coming out. It happened so fast. It was just like stunned silence, just like a bomb had gone off.”

The murder of Constable Bradshaw features in a new BBC podcast called Blood on the Dancefloor. It examines the effect it had on Belfast’s gay community and how being witnesses to a paramilitary killing forced many LGBTQ+ folk into revealing their sexuality to their relatives.

“I went home and my mum knew I was gay and that was fine, my mum’s always been amazing,” Kristian Nairn tells the podcast. “I told my grandfather I’d been in a shooting and he was like ‘I’m glad you’re okay’ and all that. But he was quite a gossipy man in his time and he was around telling his old farmer friends.

“One of them had obviously been watching the news and he was like ‘that was a gay bar’. And that was how my grandfather found out I was gay, and he threw me out of the house.”

The Lisburn man remembers the old Parliament Bar on Dunbar Street as being an “amazing place” in the late 1990s.

He said: “There was nowhere else like it. We were there every Saturday, at one stage every night of the week.

“These are people who’ve been repressed their entire lives. All of a sudden you have a safe space where everyone’s into the same stuff, it’s a laugh and you’ve got a bit of alcohol there. It was immensely important, I think it’s laid the grounds for what’s come since.”

No one has ever been charged in connection with Constable Bradshaw’s murder.

At a 1998 inquest it was revealed that colleagues of the police officer had warned him of the dangers of regularly visiting the bar. At least one gay INLA member drank there and is believed to have singled him out for murder.

At the time of the killing Constable Bradshaw was suspended from the RUC and which meant he was without his personal protection weapon.

​The Blood on the Dance Floor podcast is available on BBC Sounds.