Galway walk to remember tragic local girl who died aged 11 in UK

An Spidéal CLG is organising the walk to raise money for a children's charity in the name of Eimear Ní Chonghaile

A special fundraising walk is taking place in Galway tomorrow to remember Eimear Ní Chonghaile who was just 11 when she died in a UK hospital last year.

The local GAA club, An Spidéal CLG is organising the walk to raise money for a children's charity in Eimear's name.

The walk takes place this Saturday, May 20, from Father MacSuibhne Park past New Quay and back into town for refreshments at An Crúiscín Lán.

The club is hoping as many people as possible will join the walk to remember Eimear and show their support for the Ó'Conghaile family.

“We will be collecting money on the day but there are also sponsorship cards in the local shops for anyone who cannot be with us on the day,” a post on their Facebook page reads. “We would love to see as many people as possible out walking with us for this important event. Every penny will go to Childline.”

In the wake of her death, community members created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of getting Eimear home with all excess raised going to a charity of the family's choice. The fundraiser total now stands at over €60,000.

“Eimear will be sorely missed by her family and everyone who knew her,” a message on the page reads.

“The love and joy that Eimear brought to them and everyone that knew her will never be forgotten. Eimear was a true character with a big personality.

"Her entire family and friends are devastated and truly heart broken and no amount of words can express how our hearts are breaking for them. We hope they are able to find their strength during a dark time like this.”

It adds that the page was set up to gather funds to help offset the expenses that the family incurred while Eimear was ill in hospital and “bringing her back home to Spiddal from England”.