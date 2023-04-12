Galway town prepares for first funeral of two victims of horror crash

The shattered communities of Annaghdown and Headford in Galway will come to a standstill this week and pay their respects as 14-year-old Kirsty Bohan is laid to rest.

Lucas Joyce (14) and Kirsty Bohan (14) were killed early on Monday morning. Kirsty's funeral is due to take place in Headford on Friday

The first funeral for two teenagers killed in a horror road crash in Galway will take place on Friday.

The shattered communities of Annaghdown and Headford in Galway will come to a standstill this week and pay their respects as 14-year-old Kirsty Bohan is laid to rest.

The second-year student at Presentation College in Headford was killed alongside fellow student Lukas Joyce, also 14, from nearby Annaghdown, following the collision on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar.

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit, close to where the single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 6am on Monday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford, following her funeral mass in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at noon.

She is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

Funeral details for Lukas, who died at the scene, have yet to be announced.

The scene of the tragic road incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of yesterday. Photo: Pat Ryan

Two teenagers who survived the crash, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, are continuing to be treated at University College Hospital in Galway city for multiple injuries.

They are understood to face a long road to recovery but their families are hopeful.

All four teenagers were pupils at Presentation College.

It comes as the acting principal of the school, Orla Jackson, urged parents of affected classmates to keep a watchful eye over their children in the coming days as they grapple with the enormity the tragedy that has struck them.

Ms Jackson said the school was very concerned about “some of the less savoury comments” circulating on social media about the tragedy and advised parents to remove their children’s phones.

She said: “This is a time to be home safe with your family and I think I would encourage all parents to perhaps remove their children’s phones at the moment.

Presentation College, Galway

“I feel it would be terribly detrimental to their mental health at the moment to read some of the comments, some of the conjecture and some of the downright lies that are being written. This is an extremely personal, tragic situation and I don’t think it is for any social media commentary whatsoever.”

From early morning yesterday, staff prepared a table of reflection with candles and flowers in the main reception area.

The school later posted photographs of a table of remembrance with photographs of Kirsty and Lukas, and the message, “The whole PCH community holds the family and friends of Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce in our thoughts and prayers. May their gentle souls rest in peace.”

Ms Jackson said the whole guidance team, and members of the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) teams would be available as well as the school chaplain and local parish priest.

“We will be with them every step of the way and we will be guided by them,” she said.

“We will also stay in contact with their parents.”

She described the tragic pupils as “two beautiful young people”, who were full of life and full of fun.

She said they both had a wide circle of friends and were “two particularly pleasant and smiling youngsters”.

It is understood that the car the teens were travelling in belonged to a relative who was unaware it had been taken in the early hours of Monday morning.

A distraught relative of one of the deceased, who became worried after they realised they were missing from home, came upon the scene after emergency services arrived.

All day yesterday in the pouring rain and under the grey clouds that matched the mood of the community, people arrived at the crash site to lay flowers, candles and Easter eggs.

Local parish priest Fr Ray Flaherty told reporters that the community would rally around the families, friends and the school as they come to terms with the death of the two teenagers and the serious injuries to the other two students.

“There is disbelief in the area, people are still shocked and there is great sadness,” he said.

“The school and the community will support the families and friends of these young people.”