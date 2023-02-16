Galway pier victim Christopher Stokes (19) buried ‘in same ground’ as pal John Keenan

The amateur boxer lost his life alongside John Keenan (16) and Wojciech Panek (17) in the tragic incident at Menlo Pier

Mourners at the funeral of Galway pier victim Christopher Stokes heard that the teenager was a “nice boy” who “looked out for people”.

The amateur boxer (19) lost his life alongside John Keenan (16) and Wojciech Panek (17) in the tragic incident at Menlo Pier when their car entered the River Corrib in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hundreds lined up outside the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Co Galway today as Christopher’s requiem mass was held at noon – just one day after his pal John Keenan was laid to rest at Rahoon Cemetery.

Chief celebrant Fr Kevin Blade spoke about Christopher and John’s close bond, telling mourners that the pair were inseparable and “died as they lived”.

“Christopher and Baby John were very good friends. They died as they lived – together,” he said.

Christopher Stokes' funeral in Galway today. Picture: Gerry Mooney

“They will be buried in the same cemetery, in the same ground, and we pray that they will enter heaven together, hand in hand”.

Among the congregation were the teen’s parents, Anthony and Kate; brothers Michael, Tommy, Tony, and Martin; sisters Annalise, Nicole, Geraldine, Katlyn, and Lucy; nephew Mark; sister-in-law Madelena; grandparents; extended family; and wide circle of friends.

Items brought to the altar as part of the offertory procession included Christopher’s messenger bag and hair gel to represent his pride in his appearance, hand wraps to recognise his boxing talent, and his phone to symbolise his deep connection with his loved ones.

Christopher Stokes

Fr Blade spokes directly to Christopher’s grieving pals as he told them their tears were ones of love.

“We have all experienced an unexpected power cut when the lights go out,” said Fr Blade.

“A sudden and tragic death of loved ones is like that – one minute the sun is shining and everyone is smiling, then without any warning we are plunged into darkness.

“I know you have shed many tears for your good friend.

“It is good to grieve, it is good to cry, to cry for a loved one is a prayer, they are tears of love from your heart. Friendship is blessed.

“It is good that you will never forget Christopher and that you will always remember him in your prayers. He has not dropped into nothingness or a non-existence. He has gone to God who will love and protect him until you will see him again in the life of the world to come.”

Following the funeral mass, Christopher's coffin made its way from the church to Rahoon Cemetery in a white horse-drawn carriage, just as John Keenan’s did on Wednesday.

The funeral of the third victim of the tragedy, Wojciech Panek, will take place on Friday at 2pm in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.