Galway nurse to swim from Inis Meáin to Inis Mór to raise money for RNLI

A Connemara nurse is preparing to swim solo between two of the Aran islands.

Barbara Conneely O’Brien took up open-water swimming during the pandemic and is determined to navigate Gregory’s Sound, a stretch of sea between Inis Meáin and Inis Mór to raise funds for the Galway Bay RNLI lifeboat station.

“I couldn’t even put my head in water before Covid-19, and practised using a bowl on the kitchen table,” she said.

She has been training daily for “Snámh an tSunda”, as her swim is called, and has had a “fair few lashes” of compass jellyfish over the last few weeks.

Ms Conneely O’Brien lives in An Cheathrú Rua and has taken leave of absence from her nursing job in Galway.

She comes from an Aran island fishing family and several of her siblings, including her sister Clíona, have careers at sea.

Her late father Gregory survived a serious deck accident and was also involved in the rescue of one of his own boats which went up on rocks off Inis Mór while his wife, Maggie, was about to give birth to their first child.

The three-kilometre stretch of water between the islands that Ms Conneely O’Brien has chosen to swim bears the name of a local saint that her father and young nephew are named after.

Known as “Sunda Ghríora” in Irish, it was named for a hermit called Gregory who lived on Inis Meáin. Gregory’s mouth is reputed to have been turned to gold after he bit his bottom lip off in a fit of anguish over his sins.

He asked that his body be thrown into the sea in a cask on his death. That cask landed across at Port Daibhche on Inis Mór – the same landing point that Ms Conneely O’Brien is aiming for after she sets off from Inis Meáin.

The stretch of water can have confused currents in certain weather conditions, and so Ms Conneely O’Brien has set a window of this week to select a day to complete her swim.

She will be accompanied by her ­brother John Conneely, a fisherman, in a 21ft half decker named Lady Luck.

Ms Conneely O’Brien recently accompanied her brother on a “bittersweet” sea journey to Denmark. Two of his fishing vessels were broken up there under the Government’s fishing vessel decommissioning scheme, under which vessels are paid by the EU to be scrapped due to loss of fishing quota after Brexit.

One of the two vessels, the 20-metre Connacht Ranger, had been used for fishing by the family for more than half a century.

Ms Conneely O’Brien has paid tribute to the “dedicated, tireless and heroic efforts” of the Aran islands RNLI lifeboat crew, past and present, most of whom are volunteers.

“Whenever tasked, they are ready to answer that call to save lives, be it a boat in danger out at sea or a medevac (medical evacuation) from any of the three Aran Islands,” she said.

She also said she wants to honour the memories of all of those who have died as a result of tragedies at sea.

So far she has raised €4,000 of her €5,000 target.

For more information or to donate, visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/SwimInisMeaintoInisMorforRNLI