Galway lorry driver (20s) dies in crash in Omagh, Co Tyrone

The young man was believed to be from the north Galway area.

A lorry driver in his 20s has died following a collision in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Police said the crash happened on the Beltany Road on Tuesday morning shortly before 8.20am.

PSNI Sergeant Green from the collision investigation unit said the man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

The Beltany Road was closed to traffic with local road diversions on Tuesday while police conducted inquiries.

It has since reopened, the PSNI confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward by contacting 101.

Sergeant Green said last night: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 310 of 16/08/22.”