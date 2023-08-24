Galway hospital launches probe after babies suffer head injuries during delivery

“It is extremely rare. Why did it happen to so many babies in such a short period of time? “I deserve answers. My daughter deserves answers.” .

A hospital has launched a review after newborn babies suffered head injuries while being delivered last year.

External experts have been drafted in to examine cases where babies were diagnosed with subgaleal haemorrhage at University Hospital Galway (UHG), according to correspondence seen by the Irish Independent.

The rare and potentially lethal condition is a bleed under the skin of the head outside of the skull.

It has been associated with seizures, brain damage, cerebral palsy and development disabilities when not recognised or treated properly.

One mother, whose child’s birth is being reviewed, said she was informed by the hospital that the probe was ordered following a rise in occurrences of the injury over a short period of time.

However, the Saolta University Healthcare Group, which UHG is part of, refused to say how many cases are being examined.

It insisted that in all cases under review, the infant was discharged home well from the hospital.

The review is examining cases where subgaleal haemorrhages occurred during 2022.

Such haemorrhages are caused by trauma to the baby’s head during labour and delivery.

Trauma is commonly caused by the pulling, dragging or compressing of the baby’s head through the mother’s pelvis during delivery. Errors in the use of vacuum extractors or forceps can cause the injury.

The mother, who spoke to the Irish Independent on condition of anonymity, was highly critical of the care she received during and after her labour.

She has been told her care is also included in the review.

The woman expressed fears for her own daughter amid signs the little girl may not be meeting development milestones.

The issue is currently being investigated by other physicians.

“I want to know how babies could have sustained head injuries. Was it consultant error? Was it equipment error? How did it happen” she asked.

“It is extremely rare. Why did it happen to so many babies in such a short period of time?

“I deserve answers. My daughter deserves answers.”

In correspondence, a senior clinician said the review had been requested by Saolta’s Women and Children’s Managed Clinical and Academic Network, a group-wide management structure, and was being carried out by a multi-disciplinary team of professionals from outside the hospital group.

The correspondence said the aim of the review was to see if there were areas of practice that could be improved.

Coleman Legal LLC, a law firm specialising in personal injuries and medical negligence, said it was consulting with a number of families in relation to subgaleal haemorrhage incidents but it declined to comment further.

In a statement, the hospital group confirmed a review was taking place.

“There are varying grades of severity of subgaleal haemorrhage dependant on a number of clinical factors,” the statement said.

“UHG are currently undertaking a review of cases of subgaleal haemorrhage which occurred during 2022 as part of a commitment to quality of care. In all of the cases, the infant was discharged home well from hospital.”

The statement said the haemorrhages had been logged with the National Incident Management System, in line with the HSE’s incident management framework.

However, Saolta, a hospital group established by the HSE with responsibility for seven hospitals in Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, declined to say how many deliveries were being examined or when the review might be completed.

It also declined to say if supports had been provided to the families of children whose deliveries are being examined.

The mother who spoke to the Irish Independent raised several issues about her care.

She claimed that her wish not to receive oxytocin during labour was ignored and that there was poor communication throughout.

The woman also believes the warning signs of an infection which left her seriously ill in the weeks after giving birth were not investigated.

She said she ended up in another hospital “on the verge of sepsis”.

She also claimed there was no meaningful follow-up with her following a difficult birth and that she was only recently offered counselling services.

It is not the first time maternity services at UHG have come under scrutiny.

In 2012, pregnant dentist Savita Halappanavar died from sepsis after her request for medication to induce an inevitable miscarriage was denied on legal grounds.

The public outcry led to a referendum empowering the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

An inquest returned a verdict of medical misadventure and an external investigation commissioned by the HSE found there had been inadequate assessment and monitoring of Ms Halappanavar and non-adherence to guidelines for the effective management of sepsis.