Galway family kept winning €250k Lotto ticket safe in ‘cheap handbag worth €5’

The clan, who wish to keep their win private, purchased the winning quick pick ticket in the Fancy Fare store in Salthill, Co Galway ahead of the draw on Saturday, 13 May

One lucky Galway family waltzed out of Lotto HQ grinning from ear to ear this afternoon after collecting a cheque worth €250,000 which they won in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot draw earlier this month.

The clan, who wish to keep their win private, purchased the winning quick pick ticket in the Fancy Fare store in Salthill, Co Galway ahead of the draw on Saturday, 13 May.

The winners realised the jackpot prize belonged to them two days after the draw after one of the family members checked the winning numbers while sitting in their car.

“I just thought I’d go on and have a look at the numbers. I started reading them and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” they explained.

“I closed my eyes, then opened them and read the numbers over and over again. My stomach jumped and my whole body started to shake. I rang my other family members straight away to share the news and there was laughing, cheering and crying. Just pure joy and excitement”.

The winning ticket holder revealed that they hid the ticket in a the creative place to keep it safe before travelling to Lotto HQ in Dublin to claim their prize.

“I was thinking where on earth am I going to hide this ticket, so I locked it in my filing cabinet until the day we had to travel up to the National Lottery to pick up the cheque.

“I then carefully transferred the ticket from the cabinet into my handbag and it was only when I was walking around Dublin, I realised that my cheap handbag worth €5 was now carrying around a ticket in it worth €250,000,” they added.

The syndicate are looking forward to sharing the prize with the wider family circle who are sure to appreciate their generosity.

Meanwhile, tonight’s EuroMillions Jackpot rolls to an estimated €65 million.

Players dreaming of becoming Irelands first EuroMillions jackpot winner of the year are reminded that the cut-off time for sales for EuroMillions tickets is at 7.30pm this evening.

Tickets can be purchased in-store, on the National Lottery app, or at http://www.lottery.ie/.