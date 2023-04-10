Galway community ‘shocked’ after boy (15) and girl (14) killed in horror crash

"Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.”

The scene where two young teenagers died after the car they were in crashed near Headford, Co Galway. Two other teens were injured and in a serious condition in hospital. (Photo: Ray Ryan)

People leave flowers at the scene on the L6127 in Headford, where two teenagers lost their lives

Tributes have been paid after the death of a young teenage boy (15) and girl (14) in a horror crash in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The young boy and girl were among four teens, aged between 13 and 15, who were travelling in a car when it left the road and hit a tree, shortly before 5am, on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire off the N84 Headford to Ballinrobe road.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three teenagers were taken to University Hospital Galway, where the girl was later pronounced dead. Two others, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, are both in hospital, with the girl understood to be in a serious condition.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College in Headford.

Fine Gael councillor for Headford, Andrew Reddington said a “dark cloud” had descended over the area as the community mourns two children.

He told Independent.ie: “We are all thinking of the two families who have lost their beloved children. A dark cloud has descended on the entire community of Headford.

"Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.

"We will come together as a community to support the families, but we ask that everyone respect the families who are grieving the loss of their children.”

The scene near Headford, Co Galway (Photo: Ray Ryan)

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr. Mary Hoade, said the town is shocked by the accident.

She said the school's board of management is meeting to implement a critical incident plan.

“I am just on my way into the school as the critical incident plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable,” she said.

People posted on social media to express their heartbreak and offer their prayers and support to the bereaved families.

“An utter tragedy, God rest their souls and those left behind,” one woman wrote.

“Such sad news for their families. May they rest in peace,” a man posted.

Another contributor said her “thoughts and prayers (were) with the parents,” of the young people, their families and friends.”

She added that she was also praying for “those involved, who have woken up today to this horrific news".

Another mourner added: “May they RIP. Sad for their families this Easter.”

The Catholic Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin also expressed his sadness at the loss of life.

"Our hearts and our prayers really go out to the families impacted this evening," he told RTÉ's Drivetime programme.

"We’re thinking about them in our prayers this evening."

Garda technical experts conducted a detailed examination of the crash site earlier today while diversions remained in place.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5:30am and 6am are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.