Galway City to crack down on organised begging gangs operating out of Eyre Square

Galway City is to crack down on what have been described as organised begging gangs that are using Eyre Square as a base.

Local councillors are demanding action to stop illegal camping during the upcoming tourist season to prevent a repeat of what happened during last summer’s festival season, when tents were pitched at random across the Square.

Independent city councillor, Declan McDonnell, has asked the Council to ensure that staff were in place in an effort to curb late-night begging and petty crime rackets.

“Eyre Square is a facility for everyone to enjoy – it is one of the big attractions of our city centre, but we cannot allow what went on last summer to happen again,” Cllr McDonnell told the Connaught Tribune.

Brendan McGrath, City Council Chief Executive, said organised gangs positioned people outside pubs and nightclubs where young people passing by ‘feel sorry for them’ and give them money.

He said they were involved on a seasonal basis in organised begging groups operating at late-night hours.

“There is a seasonal element to this problem in that the gangs come at busy times of the year like Christmas, St Patrick’s Day, Easter and the July festivals.

“This not just an issue of stopping camping in Eyre Square – there’s also criminality involved, and we have made efforts to try and repatriate those involved,” said Mr McGrath.

Detective Chief Superintendent Shane Cummins told the Galway City Tribune that a clear distinction needed to be made between people in genuine need who had fallen on hard times and organised seasonal gangs who came to the city at different times of the year.

Late last year, residents and business owners in the Eyre Square area expressed deep concerned about anti-social behaviour and violence.

Galway Senator Ollie Crowe said that violent behaviour in Eyre Square was becoming a major issue in the city, which needs increased Garda resources to address it.

“This has been an ongoing issue during the last two years. Although there have been quieter periods in that time, the problem has never been effectively addressed or stamped out. This situation cannot be allowed to persist.”

Senator Crowe said that he was raised just a short distance from Eyre Square, and is familiar with the area.

“I spoke to residents and business owners there again in recent days. Residents told me of being in a state of fear and anxiety, especially at night.”

“As Members will appreciate, businesses are already facing a challenge without people being reluctant to come to an area due to a growing reputation for hassle, antisocial behaviour, outdoor drinking and drug use.”