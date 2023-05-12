Galway car crash kills man as Gardaí appeal for witnesses
The incident occurred this morning at 07:30 am on the N65 at Moyleen.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a car collision which occurred this morning Friday May 12 at approximately 07:30 am on the N65 at Moyleen, Co Galway, which killed one person (50s).
It is understood two cars were involved in the crash.
A statement from Gardaí today said:
“The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 50s, was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away. A post mortem will be conducted at a later stage.
The second driver, a male in his late teens, was taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
