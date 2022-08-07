GAA star Joanne Doonan is blazing a trail in Aussie football Down Under

‘It’s been brilliant, and this time around I’m mentally tougher’

Joanne Doonan with the trophy after helping her Australian Rules team Essendon Bombers to win the state title

The former Fermanagh GAA captain made history in 2019 when she was the first woman from Northern Ireland to be signed up as a pro player in Australian rules football, until Covid put her plans on hold.

She went back Down Under in February and recently helped her new team Essendon Bombers make history with its first state title.

The Victoria team has just been admitted to the AFLW – Australian Football League Women’s – and Joanne’s been chosen for the team vying for national success.

“It was a massive win and it was brilliant to do it for them,” she says.

“It’s tough leaving your team at home and the comfort zone of knowing everyone. From being a leader and having a main role at home to being the least skilled can be tough on the ego at times.

“But it’s been brilliant, and this time around I’m mentally tougher.”

Two years ago, the 28-year-old had to put her dreams on hold when she was signed for Carlton Blues in Melbourne but played just two games before the pandemic closed Australia’s borders and she returned home.

Joanne’s talent had been spotted at a CrossCoders event in Athlone in 2019, scouting female players for Australian sports.

She was already a celebrated player when Carlton signed her up, with two Club All Star nominations, an All-Ireland Junior Championship, and Queen’s University Club Woman of the Year after helping the team win the O’Connor Cup Shield, as well as 2019’s Fermanagh captaincy.

When Carlton didn’t pick her for the 2022 season Joanne soon found her new club, after finishing her captain’s duties with her home club in Kinawley.

“Three weeks before I was due to sign up, they said they weren’t taking me on. I didn’t get a job at home because I thought I was going back out,” she says.

“It was one of the coaches from Carlton who had moved back home to Perth who asked would I consider coming back out and once I knew there was interest I got back on to the player agents at CrossCoders and Essendon came back to say they were interested.

“I had a Zoom interview with the manager and I could tell we would get on.”

She says there have been big changes in the game in just two years, including a massive pay hike for the women.

Australian football has made a huge commitment to equality, which is also reflected at grassroots in her new club.

“There has been a 98 per cent pay rise for AFLW. Compared to the last time I was here I don’t know how I survived. A lot of the girls had to have full time jobs just to get by.

Joanne Doonan, enjoying life Down Under

“One of the biggest things I’ve noticed at Essendon compared to Carlton is there is a massive move to make it one club as opposed to men and women.

“All of the AFL men were there to watch the games and every week three or four of the guys come to help with the training.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the men’s or women’s team. They just want the club to do well.”

She was part of the winning team at the recent Victoria Football League Women’s grand final, finding her pace in just a few months with the club. Essendon is one of four teams playing in the national league for the first time this year in a move to mirror the number of men’s teams.

“The first few games were hard enough, tough but really enjoyable,” says Joanne.

“It was just a matter of trying to get a good crack at it, and once I got a start on the team it was about maintaining that.”

Joanne, a Queen’s engineering graduate is hoping her success will help inspire other young women in sport, and the England win at the Euros last weekend will help.

“There are already girls going professional in Belfast. England is so close they’re asking why can’t I go over there and try out. It can only be good, because if you can’t see it you can’t be it. Once a record is broken you believe it can be broken.”

She says sporting opportunities are huge in Australia compared to home.

Since her first signing another 20 women’s GAA players have made the move, and more young players have been in touch with her for advice.

“There are so many pathways for women to have a career out of sport here.

“When you play for Fermanagh you’re not in the senior competitions and you develop the mindset that I wouldn’t be good enough to try out.

“But I did it, and if you’re inspiring someone it can only be a good thing,” says Joanne.