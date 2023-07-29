GAA star Aidan O’Shea celebrates after getting engaged to long-term partner
Top GAA star Aidan O’Shea is celebrating this weekend after getting engaged to his long-term girlfriend Kristin McKenzie Vass.
The couple shared a charming photo announcing their engagement on Instagram, with Kristin posting: “It’s happening…. Big fat ‘YES’ from me @aidoxi #engaged"
They also shared an embrace in the romantic setting of Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo as they revealed their happy news.
Kristin, who works as a model and is also a nurse, has been dating the Mayo star for a number of years. After first meeting, they stayed in touch while she was working in London, he said in a recent interview with RSVP Live.
“We met in Dublin a couple of years ago and stayed in touch. She went to London to work as a nurse, there was a bit of back and forth and then she came back to Dublin to go to college here so we’ve been together for a couple of years now,” he said.
The fact that Kristin is from Kerry and is a huge GAA fan has always generated a sense of fun between the two.
“When she met me first she was a big Kerry fan, so we’ve slowly changed her! She definitely supports Mayo at the moment,” he laughed.
He may have missed out on an All-Ireland final weekend after Mayo lost to Dublin in the quarter finals, but the couple have plenty to celebrate this weekend.