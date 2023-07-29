GAA star Aidan O’Shea celebrates after getting engaged to long-term partner

The fact that Kristin is from Kerry and is a huge GAA fan has always generated a sense of fun between the two

The couple were over the moon to share the news

Top GAA star Aidan O’Shea is celebrating this weekend after getting engaged to his long-term girlfriend Kristin McKenzie Vass.

The couple shared a charming photo announcing their engagement on Instagram, with Kristin posting: “It’s happening…. Big fat ‘YES’ from me @aidoxi #engaged"

They also shared an embrace in the romantic setting of Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo as they revealed their happy news.

Kristin, who works as a model and is also a nurse, has been dating the Mayo star for a number of years. After first meeting, they stayed in touch while she was working in London, he said in a recent interview with RSVP Live.

“We met in Dublin a couple of years ago and stayed in touch. She went to London to work as a nurse, there was a bit of back and forth and then she came back to Dublin to go to college here so we’ve been together for a couple of years now,” he said.

“When she met me first she was a big Kerry fan, so we’ve slowly changed her! She definitely supports Mayo at the moment,” he laughed.

He may have missed out on an All-Ireland final weekend after Mayo lost to Dublin in the quarter finals, but the couple have plenty to celebrate this weekend.