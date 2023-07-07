GAA legends defend Marty Morrissey on social media over Renault car loan

Joe Brolly, Seán Kelly MEP and others in GAA circles have all come out in support of RTE broadcaster.

Marty Morrissey has been getting a rough time of it from some – but he has the backing of a number of leading GAA legends on social media over his car loan.

Joe Brolly, Seán Kelly MEP and others in GAA circles have all come out in support of the RTE broadcaster.

Last night, Marty apologised after he admitted he had been given a loan of a Renault car for five years which he has since returned.

But now, Derry legend Joe Brolly has defended Marty on Twitter saying he does not have a problem with his actions.

He wrote: “I can’t see a single thing that Marty has done wrong.”

Former GAA President Seán Kelly agreed, imploring certain individuals to take it easy.

“Neither do I. No different to anybody doing some work outside of their full-time job. He got the use of a car in lieu of being paid - what’s the big deal ?

"Like someone picking spuds for a farmer and gets a bag to take home instead of money . Steady on , now lads!” he said.

Senator Timmy Dooley today also said he wasn’t referring to Marty Morrissey when he asked RTE management about car loans in the Oireachtas committee hearings .

Marty Morrissey

Mr Dooley feels a diversion tactic has been put in place.

“In his case, he's not getting a car allowance. And so his situation didn't relate to the question that was asked. And neither is he a car ambassador.

“So I'm sort of somewhat confused as to why RTÉ management decided to create a situation for Marty that required him to come out now and clarify the situation,” Mr Dooley added.

Comedian Seamus Stackpoole came out in support of Morrissey, capturing the zeitgeist by posting a funny meme of Kevin Hart being carried away by his partner, which he captioned:

“Ireland’s collective reaction to Marty Morrissey being brought into the RTÉ scandal.”

Marty metaphor

Marty will be back on air for tomorrow’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final and on Sunday to commentate for the camogie quarter final.

He will also stand in for Ryan Tubridy with the August Bank Holiday edition of his show next month.