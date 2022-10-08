GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer’s son ‘Haulie’ remembered as the ‘ultimate gentleman’ at funeral mass

Haulie (Michael) O'Dwyer, son of eight-time All-Ireland-winning Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer, has been remembered as a “loving son, the kindest of uncles, a loyal brother and the most devoted husband”.

Haulie’s funeral mass took place today at 11am in St Finian's Church, Waterville with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He died after a short illness and is one of four of Micko's sons and had been resident in south Kerry.

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Haulie’s life including the Waterville GAA jersey, a golf club, a teapot, his driving license, a sod of turf, a Lotto ticket, a deck of cards and a family photograph.

Mourners heard that Haulie “struck the jackpot” the day he married his wife and “soulmate” Liz, the couple only celebrated their 15-year anniversary last Thursday.

He was described as a “true friend who always had time for a chat” and a “man of the people” who could be called upon “at any hour or any day”.

Haulie’s brother Robbie said the family are struggling to come to terms with his tragic death.

Robbie described his brother as the “ultimate gentleman” who will be “hugely missed” by his entire family.

“On behalf of Haulie’s family, I’d like to welcome you all here today and in particular to thank all those who have travelled long distances to be with us,” he said.

“Today and the last few days have been surreal for all of us, we find it hard to believe that such a young man who never really drank or smoke in his life, have been taken from Liz and all of us so unfairly.

“Haulie’s reaction to his illness was a simple question, he asked, ‘why me?’, and we’re still struggling to find the answer to that question.

“We all knew that Haulie was the apple of his mother and our only aunt Noreen’s eyes, we all knew that Haulie was definitely the favourite son. Very few people could say no to Haulie.

“Of course, Haulie was very proud of being Micko’s son, his football abilities meant that he never had the pressure of being compared with his father on the playing pitch, but he took to mentoring and managing with some style.

“A lot of Haulie’s social life consisted of calling to people’s houses and eating buns and drinking tea. I’m sure there are many people who will miss Haulie’s visits, chats and news.

“Of course, we have to mention the woman who changed Haulie’s life, Liz made Haulie’s life a better place when she came into our lives. Liz, you have been Haulie’s rock and soulmate.

“It is clear to all of us that you went way above and beyond the duties involved in Haulie’s illness. You’re now an eternal part of the O’Dwyer family and we will stand with you through the difficult times ahead.

“Sleep easy Haulie and the man above knows he has a new manager to take after the place.”

Haulie is survived by his wife Liz, his father and brothers John, Robbie and Karl.