GAA club appeals for return of stolen mascot ahead of Sunday's final

Mascot ‘Sheila’ was nicked from the side of the road last year

A GAA club has appealed for the return of a stole mascot ahead of the All-Ireland ladies SFC final.

The ‘lucky’ mascot named ‘Sheila’ was stolen following Meath’s win over Dublin last year.

Clann na Ngael Ladies GAA club in Athboy, Co Meath has asked for the mascot to be returned as Meath goes head to head with Kerry on Sunday.

The Meath Chronicle has reported that the club’s assistant secretary Hilary Smith came up with the idea to place the mannequin, dressed head to toe in the royal colours of yellow and green, at the crossroads of the main Navan/Athboy road.

She said she was stunned upon realising it had been nicked.

"We had her for the Ladies All Ireland last year and someone robbed her from our crossroads," she said.

“She was there for a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden she was gone. We have no idea what happened to her.”

“Everybody commented on her that went by the crossroads, we had her on the main Navan, Athboy Road, she got a lot of attention.”

"We have no idea what happened to her. Everybody commented on her that went by the crossroads, we had her on the main Navan, Athboy Road, she got a lot of attention."

"We thought someone did it as a joke and would come back with her but we never saw her again, it's a mystery."

"Maybe she'll show up at the match!"

Hilary wants Sheila back at the crossroads ahead of the match this weekend.

“We are appealing for her return for this year's final, we want her reinstated at the crossroads where she belongs."