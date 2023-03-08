Fury as dead dog dumped outside primary school in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
The dog had been discarded there along with a large amount of rubbish
Locals have reacted furiously after someone dumped a dead dog outside a primary school in their town.
Children as young as six had to view the dogs carcass as they returned to class at the Gaelscoil in Enniscorthy county Wexford last Monday.
The dog had been discarded there along with a large amount of rubbish over the previous weekend.
Parents and school staff were horrified at the incident and local Independent councillor Jackser Owens said it had sparked outrage locally.
'There is a lot of illegal dumping in that area anyway, but up until now it has usually been household rubbish.
'In itself that is totally wrong and unacceptable but this has seen whoever is behind it cross the line altogether.
' Whoever dumped it had to know there was a school beside it and that kids would be bound to see it, I can only imagine how horrible that was for young children.
'It was across from the Gaelscoil near the entrance gate a lot of children walk on that path every day, walking up and down it and it would have been a horrible sight for them to see'.
Gardai are investigating.
