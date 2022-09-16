Further pain for 140,000 households as new hike in bin charges set to hit

Bord na Móna Recycling said it was increasing the monthly service charge by €1.70 from the start of next month

Another hike in bin charges is on the way.

The waste collection division of semi-state Bord na Móna has imposed its second price rise this year on its thousands of customers.

Bord na Móna Recycling has 140,000 household customers and operates across Leinster and North Munster.

The Kildare-based company said it was increasing the monthly service charge by €1.70 from the start of next month.

Monthly service charges were also increased by €2 for its customers in February this year.

Last month Panda Recycling, which has 360,000 residential customers, increased the bin-lift charges by more than 12pc and also hiked its service charges.

Panda, which changed hands for around €1bn last year, is blaming a surge in the cost of diesel needed to fuel its trucks.

From September 5, the charge for a waste-bin lift went up by €1.13 to €10.25, a rise of 12.4pc.

The half-yearly service charge will rise by €4.86 to €62.50. That means the annual service charge will be €125, a rise of 8.4pc.

Last December, Panda Recycling announced a 4.8pc, or €1.20 a month, increase in bin-lifting services.

It means a customer having their bin collected every fortnight, will pay €50 more per year for their waste collection service.

Last year, Thorntons Waste said it was increasing its annual service charge from €70 to €75.

Bord na Móna said the price change is in response to continued extraordinary cost increases arising from global events which no one could have foreseen at the start of the year.

“We are fully aware of the cost pressures that all households are facing at the moment.

“We regret that a price increase for our customers can no longer be avoided.”

Bord na Móna said it continues to seek efficiencies across our business, and said it will make every effort to minimise the impact of increases for our customers.

The semi-state operates three different plans for its residential customers.

It has a standard service plan where customers pay a flat 12 month service charge. There is also a pay-by-weight plan, and a pay-by-lift plan.

Its waste subsidiary was called Advanced Environmental Solutions (AES).

Hikes in bin-collection charges come at a time when a raft of price rises are being imposed, pushing the inflation rate to a 40-year high.

Electricity prices are up by more than €1,000 a year for the average household, with more rises expected. Home-heating oil has doubled in price since last year.

Diesel and petrol are way up, with food bills on course to be €660 higher per year than they were last year, according to research company Kantar.

Taxi fares rose by 12pc recently.