Furious anglers sabotage Inland Fisheries nets after ‘thousands’ of fish are killed

Outrage as fisheries watchdog kills ‘thousands’ of fish for research

Fish caught by Fisheries Ireland as part of their research

Anglers in Monaghan became so furious that Inland Fisheries were deliberately killing fish on a lake for research purposes that they stole their nets in the middle of the night in a bid to thwart them.

The incident happened on Lough Egish in Monaghan just over a week ago but the plan to stop Inland Fisheries from killing fish on the lake failed when they returned with more nets and finished their work.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is the body that takes on illegal fishing and fish kills in lakes and waterways around the country.

However, they also kill thousands of fish including endangered species themselves every year as part of the Water Framework Directive Fish Monitoring Programme.

They have now found themselves at loggerheads with anglers who are questioning the need to kill so many fish.

Ollie Gibson, who is a river tour guide and chairman of the Lisnalong Pike Anglers Club in Monaghan, said he was sent pictures of some of the fish killed by Inland Fisheries using gill nets on Lough Egish just over a week ago while he was away on holidays.

Fisheries Ireland vehicle

“Normally when we get pictures like that it’s blamed on poachers. I couldn’t believe when I saw it was Inland Fisheries conducting this practice.

“Anglers are pretty much disgusted. If we catch people taking five fish we try to stop them or report them to Inland Fisheries, but lads taking a couple of fish here and couple there is nothing compared to what Inland Fisheries are doing. They’re taking thousands week after week.”

Mr Gibson said he can’t understand why so many fish need to be killed.

“I’m sure the directive says to check stock levels and water levels in the lake but I doubt it says to kill that many fish to do their research. It needs to be done in a different way.”

Mr Gibson wasn’t the only one unhappy with the practice.

The research project was paused for a number of days after the nets were deliberately removed.

Anglers unhappy with the fish being killed are suspected of removing the nets.

Vulnerable

However, this didn’t deter Inland Fisheries workers who returned this week and placed more nets.

Inland Fisheries also kill endangered species as part of their research, including the Arctic char which were killed on Lough Eske in Donegal earlier this year as part of research.

Inland Fisheries describe Arctic char as “one of the rarest and most vulnerable fish species in Ireland”.

Professional fishing guide Ronan Murray said he did not believe so many fish needed to be killed to check stock levels.

“They’re killing thousands of fish while they’re doing this.

“This has been going on a good time. They’re doing it and people are not realising they’re doing it. Only a couple of people happened to have come across them on Lough Egish. They’re the law and there is nothing we can do about it as such.”

An Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) spokesperson confirmed their nets had been sabotaged.

“During our survey at Lough Egish, there was external interference with the project, and survey nets were tampered with.”

The spokesperson said the fish stock survey was carried out at Lough Egish from August 21-24 as part of the national Water Framework Directive Fish Monitoring Programme.

They said they later returned to the lake and completed the survey on August 28 and 29.

“The programme requires IFI, and other agencies, to survey more than 70 lakes for fish and other biological elements, to assess their ecological status.

“All methods used adhere to an EU-agreed standard. These surveys have been scientifically designed, tested, and monitored – and do not adversely affect fish populations.

“Fish catches during surveys are proportional to the population present in each lake.”

The spokesperson said that in polluted lakes, such as Lough Egish, stocks of pollution-tolerant species – for example, the non-native invasive roach, have exploded, and said catches reflect this.

“IFI is always developing and refining its survey methods, and has developed a less-invasive method for sampling endangered fish species in deep lakes, such as Arctic char.”