Funerals details announced for ex-wife of feud victim Eddie Hutch as tribute flood in

Feud victim Eddie Hutch’s ex-wife, who was found dead in her Dublin home will be laid to rest after her funeral mass on Friday.

Jane Hutch (66) who also known as Jenny, was found dead at Portland Place in the capital’s north inner city on Friday, January 27.

It is understood that gardai were called after a male relative became concerned and forced entry to the property.

However, sources say that it is believed that Ms Hutch died from a suspected heart attack and no foul play has been detected.

An update on her death notice on RIP.ie details that she will repose at Jennings Funeral Home on Amiens Street from 4pm to 6pm before funeral mass on Friday at 11.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Seán McDermott Street, Dublin 1.

The service will be followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St Paul's Graveyard Section) in Dublin.

Jenny was the former wife of ‘The Monk’s’ brother Eddie Hutch (59) who was murdered as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud in his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

Eddie’s younger brother ‘The Monk’ is facing judgement at the Special Criminal Court on April 17 on the charge of the gun murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.

Eddie Hutch and his funeral procession

The RIP.ie page states that the death has occurred of Jane (Jenny) Hutch of Portland Place, (formerly of St. Joseph’s Mansions), Dublin 1, on January 27, “suddenly at home”.

“Predeceased by her dear son Christopher (Bouncer), her parents Lizzy and Jem, brothers Tommy, Francis and Seamus and sisters Mary and Betty,” it reads.

“Jenny will be deeply missed by her loving sons Edward, Gavin, Alan and Ross, her treasured grandchildren Chris, Megan, Milan and London, sister Martha, brothers Paddy and Bebob, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, a large extended family, lifelong friends with a special mention to Maureen, and good neighbours.

“Rest in peace Jenny,” it adds. “Forever in our hearts. Always in our thoughts.”

Numerous messages of condolence have been left include one that reads: “So sorry Roslyn and Oscar on the passing of ur beloved Aunt Jenny may God's blessings be with her in heaven and may she rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Thinking of all jenny’s family and friends at this sad time. May she rest in peace.”

“My deepest sympathy on the death of Jenny,” one person has written. “The light if heaven to her may she rest in peace. Thinking of all the family at this time.”

Another has added: “Sorry to Jenny’s passing so suddenly condolences to her family and her sons who will miss her so much may she rest in eternal peace and look over her family at this difficult time.”

sundayworld.com previously reported that Gerry Hutch is not expected to be released from custody for the funeral and will remain in a special security wing of Wheatfield Prison.

Despite this, gardai will organise a “relatively discreet” policing plan around the funeral in case hitmen from the cartel decide to target the event which is due to happen in the north inner city.

The woman had suffered from a number of underlying health conditions in recent years and had split from her husband Eddie Hutch many years before he was shot dead at his home by cartel hitmen.

A four-man hit team were involved in the Eddie Hutch murder while several other people are believed to have provided logistical support to the murder gang.

There have been no charges in the case despite the arrest of at least nine people.

It is understood that Eddie Hutch and his wife Jane had a turbulent relationship before they eventually split up.

One of their sons was due to go on trial last week in Dublin but this case has now been adjourned because of her death.

He is not being named here for legal reasons.

Her son Eddie Jnr (46) scooped €33,000 in prizes in 2015 on RTE’s Winning Streak.

Another of their sons is Alan Hutch (39) who most recently received a sentence in 2019 for burglary and assault causing harm to a man at the Office of the Revenue Commissioners, Hammam buildings, Upper O'Connell Street on March 7 2018.

Gerry Hutch

During the sentence hearing his barrister said Alan Hutch was on protection in custody in a single cell and had formed certain views that the prison authorities were contaminating his food and water.

He handed a psychological report into court outlining his family circumstances. His upbringing was described as challenging, with Hutch witnessing violence inflicted on his mother, brothers and himself by his father.

He said that despite this, Hutch described missing his father and wishing he was around to “steady the ship” and get him back on the right path.

He said his client did not like to hear the phrase "dead man walking" but said it was something all members of the Hutch family had been faced with and it was something Hutch had to live with.

He outlined that Hutch's father, taxi driver Eddie Hutch, had been killed on the doorstep of his family home. Hutch received the news of his father's murder through a phone call while in custody.

In 2005, at an inquest into the death of her son Christopher ‘Bouncer’ Hutch, Ms Jenny Hutch refused to accept the cause of death and appealed for his body to be exhumed and tested for poisons.

‘Bouncer’ Hutch was a close personal friend of cartel boss Daniel Kinahan at the time of his death.

"I've studied the Discovery Channel and rat poison doesn't show up in tests”, she said.