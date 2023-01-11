Funeral to take place of Cork woman (70s) killed in Galway hit and run incident

Sheila Creedon was hit by a vehicle while walking near the Lidl supermarket in Oranmore on the outskirts of Galway city on Friday evening.

A Cork woman who died after a hit and run incident in Galway has been remembered as a “special lady” who was dedicated to her family.

Sheila Creedon, who was in her 70s, was hit by a vehicle while walking near the Lidl supermarket in Oranmore on the outskirts of Galway city on Friday evening.

Originally from Grenagh, Sheila, who had been living in the Beech Grove area of Oranmore was rushed to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries where she passed away later that night.

The driver remained at the scene after the incident but left before gardai arrived.

On her RIP.ie page her devastated sons paid tribute to her, writing: “Our Mum will be sorely missed by her immediate and extended family, her Beechgrove family, her Brampton ‘family’, her coffee ‘family’, her Tai-Chi ‘family’ and more so by the family of friends in Oranmore that have been so good to her over the last few years.

"Until we meet again Mum xxx.2

The notice states that the death has occurred of “Sheila (Julia Bridgit) Creedon (née Desmond) of Beech Grove, Oranmore, Galway”.

“Formerly of Grenagh, Co Cork (she) died tragically, at University Hospital Galway, on January 6, 2023 following a road traffic incident.

“Pre-deceased by her parents John and Eileen Desmond (she will be) deeply mourned by her husband Brian, her sons Des and Paul, sisters Joan Ronan and Mary Power, daughters-in-law Gillian and Helen, very precious grandchildren Finn, Tom, Lía and Chloe, the extended Creedon and Desmond family, neighbours and friends.”

Her removal will take place at 11.30am tomorrow from the family home to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with funeral after Mass to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore.

In the condolences section, people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Sincere sympathy Joan, John and all the Ronan family on the sad passing of Sheila.”

Another reads: “So sorry Paul and the Creedon family to hear of your mum’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincere condolences to Joan & all your family on the sad passing of your sister Sheila, may she rest in peace.”

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Sheila, thinking of Brian and all of the Creedon family during this hard time. Sheila was a lovely lady, her love for Brian was out of this world, as his was for her. It was always a pleasure to see Shelia coming into Brampton to visit and to meet in passing in Oranmore village even after I finished with Brampton, Shelia would always stop and say hello and have a chat.

Gardaí said they are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the incident.

“At approximately 5pm, a female pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was struck by a car,” they said.

“The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. She later passed away from her injuries on Friday night.

“We are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.