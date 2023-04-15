Funeral takes place of ‘beautiful’ Longford woman who died after cancer battle

There were heart-wrenching words used to describe the life and times of Laura Gilmore Anderson today

Her husband Paul likened Laura or ‘Lozzie’ as she was more affectionately known to an 'angel in full flight'

A young Longford woman who passed away following a three year battle with incurable cancer has been remembered as “remarkable, kind, beautiful” and someone who would "brighten every room she walked into”.

They were the heart-wrenching words which were used to describe the life and times of Laura Gilmore Anderson today, a week after the Disney loving fanatic passed away in Scotland surrounded by her family.

The much loved and deeply respected health and safety consultant was diagnosed with a rare and incurable Neuroendocrine tumour in her pancreas in July 2020 following three years of misdiagnosis.

A concerted and sustained fundraising campaign followed aptly dubbed ‘Help Laura Heal’ which raised in excess of £400,000 in a bid to secure potentially life saving treatment in Mexico.

Large crowds who lined the pews of Longford’s St Mel’s Cathedral were told of how the “remarkable, kind and beautiful” took on and fought her illness in the face of such adversity.

A large group of mourners gathered as the funeral cortege began its journey

Her husband Paul recalled how his “soulmate, best friend and rock” first came into his life before the pair got married just over four years ago in Co Mayo.

“Laura Gilmore Anderson was a remarkable, kind, beautiful and caring woman and was the best wife a man could ask for,” he said.

“I was the proudest man in the world when she allowed me the honour of calling her my wife.

“She came into my life like a whirlwind of energy, we fell deeply in love in a matter of weeks.

“From that first day forward I changed forever and she taught me that true love was real and that true happiness didn’t just belong in the movies. She made me feel like anything was possible.”

Fighting back tears, Paul likened Laura or ‘Lozzie’ as she was more affectionately known to an “angel in full flight” as she battled her illness over the past three years.

Laura faced the toughest of times in recent years, battling an invisible and elusive terror within her body but she did so with the strength of character that I have never had the privilege of witnessing before,” he said.

“From the very start, she faced her demons with tenacity and an inner power neither of us knew she had. Her devotion to beat this horrible disease and her desire to live was there for all to see.”

A single framed photograph of the avid Longford GAA fan sat perched on top of a coffin in front of the altar while poignant symbols indicative of the fun-loving former Sligo IT graduate were offered up by members of her family.

Among them included characters from the Longford woman’s favourite hit Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, family wedding photos including an image of her beloved dog Chip, her own personalised Help Laura Heal’ logo that defined her campaign and a Longford GAA jersey.

Her sister Natalie read from a poem in which she told mourners of the impact her all too short life had left on those that had been left behind.

“Laura, you meant so much to all of us, you were special and that’s no lie. You brightened up the darkest day and the cloudiest sky,” she said.

“Laura, if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Lozzie, our beautiful sister, we will love you forever.”

Chief celebrant Fr Tom Healy followed suit and, at one point, appeared to maintain his own composure as he reflected on his three decade long association with Laura and the wider Gilmore family.

He recalled being present at Laura’s wedding in Castlebar and said being forced with a scenario of having to lead her funeral some four years later was especially agonising.

Her husband Paul likened Laura or ‘Lozzie’ as she was more affectionately known to an 'angel in full flight'

“It’s heartbreakingly sad we are here again just a few short years later to bid farewell to Laura and lay her to rest while still so young in years,” he said.

“And it did seem surreal to me sitting in the kitchen planning her funeral mass and making plans for her farewell.

“She was so strong, brave and inspirational and I am told her concern was to make sure everyone else was okay, even in her final days she wanted to mind everyone else throughout it all.”

Outside, a large group of mourners gathered as the funeral cortege began its journey ahead of a cremation service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The late Laura Gilmore Anderson is survived by her beloved husband Paul, dear parents Ann and Brendan, sisters Susan, Aisling, Janette and Natalie, brothers Andrew and Stephen, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Chip, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Liam Cosgrove