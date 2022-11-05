Funeral takes place for man who spent months in hospital after Greek swimming incident

Jonathan Tobin passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday evening

The funeral has taken place today of a man who spent almost four months in hospital after suffering a stroke while swimming in Greece.

Jonathan Tobin (42) of Youghal, Co Cork was laid to rest in North Abbey Cemetery after funeral mass at The Holy Family Church.

Mr Tobin, who had been living in Crete for 12 months prior to the tragedy was left in a critical condition at Heraklion University Hospital since the incident on July 29.

A special GoFundMe page was set up to bring him home and he was later flown back to Ireland by air ambulance last month courtesy of the Government's Treatment Abroad Scheme.

Mr Tobin then passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday evening.

On his RIP.ie page it states that the death has occurred of Jonathan (Jiles) Tobin of Youghal, after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.

It adds: “Sadly missed by his parents Margaret and Shane, brothers Aaron, Ryan, Declan, Darragh and Sean, grandparents Breada and David, uncles and aunts Pat, Ann, Marie, Valerie, Marguerite and the late Geraldine, Johnny, Patrick, David and Derek, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

In an earlier post on Facebook, a family friend said that they had received "a lot of comfort and consolation that family and friends got to spend a little bit of time with him (Jonathan) and that he passed away here in Ireland surrounded by loved ones.

"It's been a long road since July but he is at his final resting place, no more suffering. His heart was strong till the very end and that just reflected on the person he was. To all those who helped along the way -- huge thank you. Arrangements will follow."

His mother Mag Tobin had told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork's Red FM in early October that she received a phone call on July 30 where she was informed that her son had been found floating face down in water.

"Seemingly he was there for about twelve minutes and there was a child (saw him) and told his dad and they dragged him out and gave him CPR on the beach for twenty minutes until the ambulance came," she said.

"They brought him to the local hospital which didn't have the facilities for him so they drove him two and a half hours to the University Hospital in Heraklion.

"Nobody saw him going into the water. The beach was packed. They thought he was snorkelling actually.

"We went over for 12 days when it happened and we went over again getting back yesterday. We have to get him home."

He had lived in England for four or five years prior to his move to Greece.

Mr Tobin stayed at home in Cork during the pandemic.

"He decided to go to Crete and live over there. He was a plasterer. He was a great snooker player. He won the Munster championships a few years ago. He was great. Very friendly. Now looking at him it is heartbreaking.

"(Before the accident) he was due to come home on September 7. He had his ticket bought."

She said doctors believed that Jonathan got a stroke in the water.

"His mouth is a little lopsided so we think it was stroke."

Mag said last October she knew that there was no chance of rehabilitation but she wanted her son to die in Ireland surrounded by his loving family.