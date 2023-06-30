Funeral service to remember brave mum who died trying to save her son from drowning

‘Joanna always had a lovely smile on her face and was a beautiful person’

A funeral service for brave mum Joanna Wisniowska who died while trying to save her 10-year-old son from drowning is taking place in Co Cork this evening.

The service will begin at 7pm in St Colman's Church Cloyne, Co Cork, before Joanna is laid to rest in her hometown of Strzyzow in Poland.

Her death notice on RIP.ie states that Joanna, (née Stachura) of Cloyne, Cork and formerly of Strzyzow, Poland passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25.

“Beloved wife to Maciek, loving mother to Stanley and Zosia,” the notice reads.

“Sadly missed by her parents Alicia and Tadeus and her beloved sister Magdalenia and brother-in-law Piotor, nieces Laura, Otylia and Alice, mother-in-law Kristina and remembering her late father-in-law Maciek.

“Sadly missed also by her sisters-in-law Emilia and Joanna and their husbands Darek and Rija, her nephews Michael, Lena & Viktor, her dear friends, neighbours, work colleagues from Castlemartyr Resort and the Cloyne community.”

It adds: “May Joanna’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.”

In the condolences section numerous messages of sympathy have been left for Joanna who had courageously gone to the aid of her boy who was in difficulty in the water.

She had managed to get him to the safety of offshore rocks before she was swept away by a rip current.

“My deepest sympathies to Maciek, Stanley, Zosia and family,” one reads. “Joanna always had a lovely smile on her face and was a beautiful person. Keep your memories close to your heart and she is looking down on ye always.”

Another adds: “Sincere condolences to Joanna family and all who loved her ...my heart is broken for you all. Joanna you were such a brave person ... praying for your family at this time ..may you rest in peace.

One other person wrote: “My deepest sympathy on loss of your beautiful wife & mam Joanna who sacrificed her life for her little boy. To her family in Poland deepest sympathy may she rest in peace.”

One other person said Joanne was a true hero “who made the ultimate sacrifice” while another said described her as “a beautiful person and a proud mum and wife”.

Joanna was from Strzyzow in Poland, in the Carpathian district to the east of Krakow, but had been living in Cloyne in east Cork for several years with her husband and two children.

She was employed in the tourism-hospitality industry and had worked at Castlemartyr Resort for a time. She was also a certified massage therapist.

The family were deeply involved in the local community and were keen fans of water sports.

Cloyne locals described her as pleasant, quiet, hard-working and utterly devoted to her family.

East Ferry Rowing Club paid a heart-breaking tribute to the brave mother.

"It was with shock and great sadness that we learned today of the tragic passing of Joanna Wisniowśka," a club official said.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Maciej, her partner, Stanisław, her son, Zofia, her daughter and all extended family and friends."

"Maciej and Stanisław are both rowers with East Ferry Rowing Club."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by today's tragic news. May Joanna rest in peace."

East Cork TD Pat Buckley said the entire community was deeply shocked by the sheer scale of the tragedy.

"It was such a tragic loss of life this weekend in east Cork," he said.

“That young fella was rowing yesterday morning with East Ferry Rowing Club in a regatta. They probably went off (to the beach) celebrating. Ballycroneen is a beautiful beach but there can be riptides there.

"It is absolutely devastating for the family but it is devastating for the club as well. The young fella and the young girl rowed with the club so they were all well known. The rowing club is a huge community in itself.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Joanna Wisniowska, her children and partner and her extended family.

"Joanna and her family were deeply rooted in the community and her children rowed with East Ferry Rowing Club. May she rest in peace."

A GoFundMe set up in the wake of Joanna’s death raised over €10,000 in a matter of days.

“He will never forget your heroism that has given him the opportunity to make you a very proud mommy,” a statement on the fundraiser page reads.

“The loss of anyone close to you is the hardest thing in the world, but the death of a parent at a young age feels like everything around them has come to an end, especially when it's a mother.

“There is nothing more precious than a mother's love and unfortunately two beautiful children will not get to experience the full loving potential that Joanna wanted to, but won't have the chance to provide

“Joanna may you rest in God loving arms while you watch over your family from heaven and we will watch over them from here. We love and miss you,” the statement concludes.