Funeral of young girl (8) killed in crash during summer scheme trip takes place

Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away at the scene of the accident in Carrickfergus on Wednesday

Family and friends during the funeral for eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough from her home in Larne on Sunday. Pic: Pacemaker

The funeral of a young girl who died following a crash in Co Antrim last week has taken place in Larne.

Scarlett Rossborough (8) passed away at the scene of the accident in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

She was from the Bardic Drive area of Larne.

Her family described her as a “dearly loved daughter” and “beautiful sister”.

Family and friends during the funeral for eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough from her home in Larne on Sunday. Pic: Pacemaker

A funeral service began at her home on Sunday at 2pm, followed by her burial at Larne Cemetery.

Scarlett was a pupil at Linn Primary School in Larne, which paid tribute to her in a Facebook post earlier this week.

"Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much loved pupil Scarlett,” they said.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school.

"As a school community we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle.”

8-year-old Scarlett Rossborough.

A minute’s silence was held before Friday night’s NIFL Premiership fixture between Larne and Glentoran at the Oval, with supporters breaking into applause in the 8th minute in Scarlett’s memory.

Bands taking part in the annual Apprentice Boys of Derry celebrations on Saturday paused for a moment’s silence during a feeder parade in Carrickfergus, with a number of bands also laying floral tributes at the scene of the accident.

The incident is understood to have occurred as Scarlett attended a summer scheme trip to visit Carrickfergus Castle.

A boy, understood to be five years old, was also taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast following the crash.

His injuries were understood not to be life-threatening after the collision.