Funeral of young dad who died in Kildare crash to take place as gardai seek witnesses

Ross who was from Cherry Orchard in Dublin only became a father last August.

The funeral of a young father who tragically died following a car crash in Kildare earlier this month will take place on Monday.

Ross Rice, who would have celebrated his 23rd birthday this week, suffered fatal injuries crash between a truck and a car around 10.50pm on the R403 in Celbridge on Tuesday, July 18.

The driver of the car Ross was a passenger in failed to remain at the scene and gardai issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash this week.

He is reposing at his home today for family and friend and his funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Most Holy Sacrament in Cherry Orchard on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Palmerstown.

His mother Linda passed away in 2020. A death notice for Ross said he would be sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Eve and brother Glen, loving son Andy and loving partner Sophie, aunts, uncles, extended family and a very wide large circle of heartbroken friends.

Gardai issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash on Friday and said they had already arrested a teenager in relation to the incident.

“On Tuesday 26th July 2023, a man in his late teens was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are now appealing for a taxi driver to come forward, who Gardaí believe was travelling on the R403 between Celbridge and Lucan at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

“It is believed this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought this fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin,” the spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R403 in Celbridge between 10:30pm and 11:15pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.