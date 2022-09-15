Funeral of tragic Thelma and Mikey Dennany hears how the ‘vibrant’ siblings were ‘inseparable’

The siblings died following a car fire last Friday

The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for their funeral mass. Picture: Gerry Mooney — © Gerry Mooney

15/09/22 The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for their funeral mass. Picture: Gerry Mooney — © Gerry Mooney

Floral tributes left for the funerals of Mikey and Thelma Dennany. Picture: Gerry Mooney

The funeral of Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2) took place at in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, in Co. Longford on Thursday morning.

The brother and sister died in a car fire at Multyfarnham in Co, Westmeath on Friday September 9th. A passerby pulled their mother Lynn Egar from the vehicle, and she remains in hospital.

The funeral procession for the beloved siblings entered the church as a singer performed ‘To Where You Are’.

The mass, celebrated by Father Sean Casey, Parish Priest of Killoe, Co Longford, in the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, heard of their close bond.

The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for their funeral mass. Picture: Gerry Mooney — © Gerry Mooney

“Thelma and Mikey were vibrant children. They were inseparable in life,” Father Casey said.

“In the words of their dad Michael, the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning.”

“Thelma attended dancing classes and football training. Mikey always came to watch her training from the sideline. On Saturday week last he ventured onto the pitch for the first time to join her in the sport she loved,” he shared.

“They loved to run and laugh and feel the wind in their hair and to pick wildflowers. They looked forward to trying out their fishing rods.

“They are together now exploring the highways and byways of Heaven,” Father Casey added.

“Thelma and Mikey will remain forever young in the hearts of their parents and brother and sister.”

The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for their funeral mass. Picture: Gerry Mooney — © Gerry Mooney

“In quiet times they will sense their presence consoling them with memories of golden days in the past; and with the promise of togetherness in that place where there is no more pain or sorrow and where all tears are wiped away,” he continued.

Symbols of life presented to the altar – including artwork by Mikey - were presented by his preschool, artwork by Thelma, presented by her school teacher, as well as their fishing rods, presented by their aunt and uncle.

Mikey (2) and Thelma Dennany (5)

On behalf of the family, Fr Casey shared that they would like to thank everyone for helping them to say farewell to Thelma and Mikey.

“We use farewell because with the memories they left us through their short lives and their infectious smile, they will be with us forever.”

“Your heartfelt sympathies and offers of help have touched us greatly at this very difficult time. Once again, we thank you all.”

Father Tom Healy extended his sympathies to the grieving family.

“On behalf of the people and priests of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois I wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mikey and Thelma on the tragic loss of their young lives,” he said.

“We are deeply saddened at the death of these two young beautiful children.”

“The photographs of their smiling faces speak to us of two bundles of joy who were loved and cherished and who no doubt filled the lives of their families and friends with vibrancy and joy.”

“We know that your loss is very deep,” he told their loved ones.

The siblings were buried together in a double coffin at the cathedral’s adjoining Cullyfad Cemetary.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Glennon’s funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, where the bodies of Thelma and Mikey reposed yesterday evening.

Prayers were also held for the Dennany children at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s burial service.

Thelma and Mikey are survived by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, and brother Eddie.

On Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that a criminal investigation was launched into the deaths of the brother and sister.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

In particular, any road users or others who were in the area of Lacken, Multyfarnham, between the hours of 2pm and 4pm on Friday, September 9, and who have any video footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make it available.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the fire and have completed a forensic search at the scene of the blaze and also at the remote farmhouse 12km away outside the town of Rathowen, where the family lived.