Funeral of tragic Ironman competitor told he entered water with ‘a big smile on his face’

The cortege makes its way to the church

Mourners who packed into the tiny St Brigids church in Grangegeeth near Slane, County Meath, for the funeral of Brendan Wall who died in a tragic swimming accident during the Cork Iron Man last Sunday were told how the 46 year old entered the water with a smile on his face.

Fr Gerry Boyle said, ' He was very excited and had a big smile on his face, his fiancée Tina, his family and his in laws were there to support him and wave him off'.

Mr Walls coffin was adorned with a photo of him and Tina who became engaged earlier this summer.

Family members laid a number of items, a cycling helmet, golf club and a Meath jersey as worn by the All Ireland winning teams in the '80s, at the altar, signifying Brendan's love of sport.

He had played football with the Rathkenny club in Ireland and when he moved to the UK and was based in Solihull he lined out for Birmingham based Sean McDermotts.

The Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger was sung and drew a huge round of applause from the congregation.

The remains arrive at church

Am emotional Tina recited the Charles Henry Brent poem, The Sailing Ship.

Prayers were said for the medics who tried to save Brendan at the event and for Canadian Ivan Chittenden who also died during the event.

Mr Wall was buried in the adjoining cemetery.