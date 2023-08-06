Funeral of Sinead O’Connor to be held on Tuesday as people encouraged to line Bray seafront

The procession will pass by her home on the Strand Road, Montobello, where she lived for 15 years

The funeral of the late singer Sinead O’Connor is to be held on Tuesday.

The cortege is to travel along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, starting at the Harbour Bar and continuing to the other end of the Strand Road, before continuing on to a private burial.

It will pass by her home on the Strand Road, Montobello, where she lived for 15 years and where people have been leaving flowers since her death.

A statement issued on behalf of the family encouraged people to line the streets from 10.30am for a “last goodbye”.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement said.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.