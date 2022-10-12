Funeral of oldest Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly (59) to take place on Friday

The Donegal man was one of 10 who tragically lost their lives at Creeslough.

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to the oldest victim of the Creeslough tragedy, Hugh Kelly (59).

He is “sadly missed,” his family say, by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey as well as his sisters, brother and all his family and friends.

His funeral will be held in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am, followed by a burial in his local Doe Point – a scenic area just a few kilometres from the village.

Hugh was described as popular and “a cheery man” by one heartbroken friend speaking to The Sunday World.

"Always a smile to greet you with.”

The man was one of ten killed in the tragic blast in the small Donegal village that has shocked the nation.

The ten people who lost their lives in the explosion have been named as: James O Flaherty (48); Jessica Gallagher, (24); Martin McGill (49); Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13); Hugh Kelly (59); Martina Martin (49); Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and Leona Harper (14).

Funerals have taken place this week and over the next few days for each of the victims.

Father John Joe Duffy rold the Irish Independent that the outpouring of support for Creeslough is "like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief".

"We appreciate that so very much," he added.

Condolences and tributes have been paid by President Michael D Higgins, King Charles and stars like Daniel O’Donnell and Paul McGrath.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances,” President Higgins said, “we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.”