Funeral of nurse Meghan Mallee told she made the world ‘brighter, happier and better’

‘Thank you for making the world brighter, happier and better for your being here’

The words of ‘Forever Young’ rang out among the walls of St James’ Church in Athboy, Co Meath, today as mourners gathered for the funeral of tragic nurse Meghan Mallee.

The 26-year-old was killed following a single-vehicle collision on the N51, just outside Rathmore on the outskirts of Athboy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Mallee, from Gillstown Little, Athboy, and formerly of Perth, Australia, was the sole occupant of the car involved.

Meghan worked as a nurse at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

Fr Pádraig McMahon told the congregation: “It is impossible for any one of us to make sense of being here this morning.

“If there are words to be spoken on a day like this, then maybe two words are appropriate: thank you.

“Thank you, Meghan, for the light, for the laughter, and for the love that you brought to everyone who knew and loved you.

“And thank you too from all the people for whom you cared in your work as a nurse for too short a time. Thank you for making the world brighter, happier and better for your being here.”

Fr McMahon noted the precise routine Meghan carried out every day when she arrived home from work to ensure she kept herself and her family safe.

“Meghan was one of those superheroes the then Taoiseach spoke about at the beginning of the nightmare of Covid. One who wore scrubs,” he said.

She was so happy when surrounded by family and her circle of friends, who spoke in awe of her as “a magnetic personality, full of wit.”

Symbols of her life were brought to the altar, including a teddy bear, her nurses’ uniform, and a board game which reminded of family fun - apparently Meghan rarely won “but never stopped trying”.

Those paying tribute could not hold back their tears as Meghan’s life “passed so quickly” and she is now lives on in “happiness of everlasting youth.”

Meghan was “very much involved in the choir” and the packed church represented the “variety of people she came to know, whose lives she touched and to whom she made a great difference.”

Meghan cared for so many people in her work as nurse for which she was graciously thanked.

Fr Pádraig McMahon said Meghan brought “light, laughter and love” everywhere she went.

Ms Mallee is survived by her parents Mairéad and Jimmie, sister Naoimh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, and large circle of friends.

Dozens of tributes have poured in over the past few days, with many close friends remembering her as a “ray of sunshine”.

One emotional post read: “Growing up, Meghan was the closest thing I had to a sister, and you could bet if our families were meeting up that you could find us together.

“I will forever have the sound of your laughter (and you, trying to stifle it, unsuccessfully) in my heart Meghan. From Connemara to Turkey you were my bestie.

“I hope wherever you are, you have a cocktail in hand and the best tan you could wish for. Your passing has broken us all, permanently, but I promise we will honour and remember you forever.

“Whenever we give any kind of care to another person, you'll be in our hearts. Whenever we make ourselves laugh we will remember your beautiful sense of humour.

And a colleague penned: “Rest in peace Meghan. You were such a beautiful friend and a wonderful nurse who helped so many.

"I’ll never forget when you trained me during my student days and how much you helped me in qualifying as a nurse. I’ll never forget the laughs and chats we had. I’ll miss you forever rest in peace beautiful angel”.