Funeral of Louth teenager Vincent Dillon to take place this week

The funeral of a Co Louth teenager Vincent Dillon, who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago, will take place on Wednesday.

His body was recovered from the Castletown river in Dundalk on Thursday afternoon and gardai say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

The 19-year-old had been reported missing from his home on Sunday, May 14.

Vincent is survived by his parents Vincent and Anne; brother Ryan; sister Bellarose; grandparents Shirley, Charlie, John, and Monica; aunts Kerry, Shauna, Tiffany, Nadine, Naomi, Mandy, Meghan and Monica; uncles Paul, Robert, James, John, Anthony and Lawrence; close cousins; relatives; and friends.

He is reposing at his home this afternoon with private removal on Wednesday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Castletown (Fatima), arriving for a funeral mass at 11.30am.

A burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tributes are being paid to Vincent online, with many remembering him as a “young, vibrant lad”.

A former teacher at De La Salle College, where Vincent attended secondary school, wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken at the death of Vincent. I taught Vincent and he was (a) delightful child who was excellent at maths and history.

“He had impeccable manners and was a positive influence on his friends. May Vincent rest In peace. God bless Ann, Vincent and the entire family in the days and weeks to come”.

Another said: “Such a tragic loss of a young vibrant lad. The town of Dundalk is a sadder place today on hearing this sad news, absolutely heart-breaking. Rest in peace Vincent”.

One Louth mum added: “A much loved boy, gone far too soon. My heartfelt sympathy to your mammy, daddy and your loving family. Watch over them Vincent and keep them safe. Rest peacefully Vincent. Forever young”.

And an old neighbour penned a sweet tribute to Vincent’s bereaved family, writing: “This is a heartache no parent or sibling should have to endure. May the happy moments spent together become memories to always cherish of your beautiful boy.

“My thoughts are with you as you try to navigate your journey forward without him. May Vincent rest in peace watching over you all until you meet again.”