Funeral of Ireland’s oldest woman Maírín Hughes (109) told she was ‘inspirational lady’

‘She cherished attending concerts, always expressing her gratitude as Gaeilge’

The funeral for Ireland’s oldest person Maírín Hughes, who died at the remarkable age of 109, heard that she had a love for both nature and the Irish language, and lived a long and busy life.

Ms Hughes died peacefully on Tuesday night surrounded by her Maryfield Nursing Home community, where she was a resident for 38 years, seeing several generations of workers come and go.

Staff described her as an “inspirational lady” who taught them so much about “living a good life”.

Mourners gathered at Maryfield Church in Dublin this morning for the funeral mass of Ms Hughes, who was born in Belfast but spent much of her life in Kerry, Cork and Dublin.

“Máirín’s love for music was evident,” Maryfield Nursing Home Director Orla Quigg said, telling mourners that she loved being a part of their choir, was an avid reader, scrabble player and never missed an activity.

Staff would look forward to seeing Máirín “bright and cheerful” every morning as she collected newspapers from reception and hand delivered them to every resident, along with a positive quote.

“She cherished attending concerts, always expressing her gratitude as Gaeilge,” she added.

Máirín, a former teacher, was remembered in the effigy, as an “extraordinary woman” who “cared deeply” about nature, her community and her faith.

Born in 1914, two months into the First World War, Máirín lived through the Spanish Flu epidemic four year later, where she dropped food supplies to the doors of sick neighbours. She graduated from UCC with a science degree in 1935 and is the university’s oldest known science graduate.

She worked as a chemist until she married her husband Frank in 1950 moving to Dublin together, where she became a teacher in Ballyfermot.

Shedding further light on Máirín’s earlier life, her niece Nuala told mourners that her aunt was a “greyhound” at 71 and went against her advice and decided to settle in Maryfield Nursing Home.

“She showed that you can continue your life after retirement. All of her outside activities she made a priority. She always said that not having a house to look after gave her the freedom she wanted,” Nuala said.

Nuala recalled how family could never get Máirín on the phone because she was “never ever in her flat” at the retirement home.

“She was either away doing something exciting, or she was over in the main house playing scrabble, cards, pool, any party or entertainment or she could be in her beloved chapel,” Nuala added.

Máirín was also remembered for being part of many groups and societies, having joined the Franciscan Order at 19, which she was “heavily involved in” into her late 90s and early 100s, as well as operating as secretary to the Apostolic Society for many years.

She was a keen walker and loved cycling in her early days, particularly with her cousins and later with her husband Frank.

“She insisted on keeping active,” Nuala added, recalling Máirín’s shocked reaction at the suggestion that she take a taxi home from a dinner party, at the age of 105.

Nuala also recalled heading to Heuston Station with her aunt one day, who stood tall and proud with her umbrella, to see off her niece.

Fr Aleby of the Secular Franciscan Order, that Máirín was a member of, told mourners that there is great excitement when a child is born to “see what they become”.

“Scripture tells us that the lifespan of a person is 70 to 80 years. Well, Máirín must have had a touch of what we now call the X-Factor,” he said.

A centenarian medal, marking her 100th birthday, was brought to the altar as a symbol of Máirín’s life, along with rosary beads and an 80-year-old scrabble board and a deck of cards.

“Máirín would never accept a new one,” it was remarked.

Summing up her eulogy, her niece Nuala said Máirín would have been greatly touched by all her family and friends that showed up to to celebrate her long and vibrant life.

“I don’t think I have ever seen my aunt despondent or down. She always believed in keeping a very positive outlook and making the very best of what you have,” she added.