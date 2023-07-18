Funeral of co-driver Dáire Maguire killed in Sligo rally to take place on Thursday

Dáire was the co-driver in a Ford Escort driven by Gene McDonald (35) from Cootehill, Co Cavan when the car left the road and collided with a wall, killing both men.

Both men were killed in the crash

Dáire Maguire took a photo of himself in his rally car on the day he died.

The funeral of Dáire Maguire (46) who was one of two men killed when a rally car crashed at the Sligo Stages Rally in Ballymote, Co Sligo will take place on Thursday, it has been announced.

In a notice posted on RIP.ie it states that Dáire of Hollybank, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh died on Sunday, July 16 (tragically as the result on an accident).

“Beloved husband of Breda (nee Mullally) and devoted father to Meghan and Christopher, loving son of Eamonn and Bernie and dear brother of Catherine Reilly, Conor (Galway), Eamonn and son-in-law of Margaret (Mullally),” it reads.

The notice adds that Dáire will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea this afternoon from 4pm until 9pm and again on Wednesday from 4pm until removal at 8pm to repose at his parent’s house.

Removal will take place on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

It states that Dáire will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, parents, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law June, Helena, Amanda and Anthea, brother’s-in-law Bernard and Barney, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews and the extended family circle.

Numerous messages of sympathy have been left in the condolences section including one that reads: “Deepest heartfelt sympathy to Daire's wife, and two children and all his family. Sudden death is horrific.”

Another adds: “Deepest condolences to the Maguire family and all of Daire’s friends within the rally community on the sudden passing of Dáire. May he rest in peace.”

One message offers condolences to “Breda, Megan and Christopher on the very sudden passing of your dearly beloved husband and father. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time. Thinking of the extended family at this very sad time. RIP Dáire”.

Both men were well-known in Irish rally circles north and south of the border.

They were among five people to lose their lives on the country’s roads at the weekend.

Emergency services went to the location in the townland of Ballinacarrow, Ardnaglass, but the two men were pronounced dead.

Daire Maguire RIP

Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealed to members of the public not to share footage of the crash on social media, but to instead make it available to law enforcement.

Online tributes to Mr Maguire, who was from the Lisnaskea area of south east Fermanagh, were led by DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who offered her condolences to his family.

“Very sad news coming from Sligo Stages Rally. Thoughts are with the Maguire and McDonald families and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved ones,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA Áine Murphy added her own message of condolence, saying: “My immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who were tragically killed after a serious collision at the Sligo Stages Rally earlier today. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Gene McDonald died in a crash on Sunday

UUP MLA Tom Elliott also sympathised with the families of the two men.

“Sorry to learn of the tragic deaths of competitors at yesterday's Sligo Stages Rally. Sincere sympathy to their families, friends and fellow competitors,” he said.

Local GAA club Lisnaskea Emmetts also said their thoughts were with Mr Maguire's family.

“The club wish to offer their sincere condolences to the Maguire family (Hollybank) on the sudden tragic passing of Dáire. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” they posted online.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Art McCarrick, the Sporting Manager of Motorsport Ireland, said the governing body sends their thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased and those who assisted at the scene.

Mr McCarrick said it was a “very difficult day” for the sport.

He said both men were “experienced competitors” and “well-respected” in the sport, adding that Mr McDonald had over 15 years’ experience while Mr Maguire had over 20 years’ experience.

The international governing body for motorsport, the FIA, also posted a message of condolence on Twitter.

Councillor Gerard Mullaney, the ​­chairperson of Sligo County Council, said: “People are numbed and saddened that there has been a tragedy at this rally, despite the best efforts of the organisers.

"It passed by my house and I found it was very well organised with every safety precaution possible taken.

“I would like to express my condolences to the families of the two deceased drivers, and to the Connacht Rally organisation. That such a happy event ended in such tragedy is just appalling.”