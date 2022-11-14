Funeral of Carlow schoolboy (13) who died after falling from tree to take place on Wednesday

Daniel Butler, from Castle Oaks, Carlow town, is survived by his parents, Richard and Iwona, and his sister Lucy

A community is in shock after a talented and athletic 13-year-old boy died after falling from a tree.

The funeral of Daniel Butler will take place in Carlow on Wednesday.

The teenager is said to have been playing football with friends shortly before he climbed a tree in a housing estate in the town about 11am on Saturday.

It is believed he fell from the tree on to concrete. ​

Daniel was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where, despite desperate efforts by medical staff to save him, he died from his injuries.

The teenager, from Castle Oaks, Carlow town, is survived by his parents, Richard and Iwona, and his sister Lucy.

Daniel was known for being a talented athlete and was a member of Carlow Karate Club.

He won karate tournaments, including first place at the IKF International Karate Competition in Waterford in 2020.

He was a student at Presentation College and a past-pupil of St Joseph’s Boys National School.

Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne, principal of St Joseph’s, said the community was in “deep shock” at the tragic death of Daniel.

“Our sympathies and condolences go to the family on the tragic loss of Daniel,” he said.

“The whole school community is thinking of the family.

“Daniel was a good student and his parents were very supportive of the school when Daniel was there.

“There’s deep shock in the local community.

“People can’t understand how a simple incident can lead to such a tragic outcome.

“Supports will be put in place and I hope the entire community rallies round the family at this sad time.”

A funeral notice for the schoolboy described him as “the cherished only son of Richard and Iwona, and greatly adored brother of Lucy”.

“He is deeply regretted by his heartbroken grandparents, uncle, aunt, cousins, classmates and staff in Presentation College, friends in Carlow Karate Club, his kind neighbours in Castle Oaks along with extended family and friends in Ireland, Poland, Luxembourg and Jersey.”

The notice also said the teenager would be “safe forever in his heavenly home”.

A photograph of the young boy smiling for the camera was posted alongside his funeral notice.

A removal will take place on Wednesday to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, for a funeral mass at 10am.

Burial will take place at St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Gardaí said yesterday that they were investigating the death.

The local coroner has been notified about the tragedy.