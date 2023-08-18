Funeral of boy (8) fatally injured in Cork crash to take place

Andre Ladeiro (8), whose family are originally from Portugal, was fatally injured while crossing the road near the Ballinrea roundabout

The funeral of an eight-year-old boy who died in hospital five days after suffering serious injuries in a collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork will take place tomorrow.

Andre Ladeiro (8), whose family are originally from Portugal, was fatally injured while crossing the road near the Ballinrea roundabout.

He was with one of his parents and his younger sibling at the time.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and then airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin with head injuries.

Despite efforts by doctors to save him, he died on Wednesday evening with his family at his hospital bedside.

On his death notice on RIP.ie, it states that Ladeiro of Carrigaline and formerly of Portugal, died peacefully on August 16, in the presence of his loving parents at Temple Street Hospital.

It adds that André Castro Ladeiro, beloved son of César and Filipa, loving brother of Tomás (is) sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Saturday, from 10am until 11am, followed by Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Barnahely, Ringaskiddy.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy.

One reads: “My family were shocked when we heard about the accident and heartbroken to hear that Andre has passed away.

“We can barely let ourselves imagine the pain you must be enduring. Do not hesitate to ask for help and support from those around you now and into the future. RIP Andre.”

Another adds: “To Filipa, Cesar and Tomás, my deepest sympathies to you all on your heartbreaking loss of your cherished André. I know the hearts of many cycling families across this country go out to you all and are thinking of you at this desperately sad time.”

Another person offers their “deepest sympathies to you all on the loss of your beautiful boy, André. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”

One saddened person says: “Your family have been in my thoughts and prayers since hearing of the terrible accident. I’m very heartbroken to hear of your sweet boy passing. Condolences to all your family, may he rest in peace.”

One simply says: “Fly high beautiful angel.”

Andre was a pupil at Owenabue Educate Together National School, where a spokesperson said everyone was “devastated by the tragedy”.

“Andre joined us in September 2020, the very first day the school opened,” they said.

“From the day he started his journey with us he brought joy into every room he entered. Andre was a bright, curious boy who, above all else, was unfailingly kind.

“Andre’s smile and personality lit up every room, and every person he met was better for having met him.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, Filipa and Cesar, his brother Tomas and all of Andre’s extended family and friends. You are all in our thoughts.

“Andre’s family have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.”

Andre died just days before he was due back in school. It is understood the family have lived in the Cork area for several years, and the child’s parents work locally.

Savannah Barry Calvert (14) also died after she was hit by a car in Limerick city centre on Wednesday evening.

Tributes were also paid to schoolgirl Savannah by members of her family on social media.

Denika Calvert said everyone was left heartbroken by the tragedy.

“I cannot believe it, my beautiful baby sister – why did it have to be you? What am I going to do without you? You are all I have,” she wrote.

Channelle Calvert described Savannah as a youngster whose smile brightened the lives of everyone she met.

“God, why did you have to take the most harmless child that would do anything for anyone. You did not deserve any of this – you are back with Nana Jackie now,” she wrote.

Gardaí in Limerick have appealed for information about the accident, which happened shortly before midnight near Limerick’s Bank Place.

A spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away.

“No other injuries to persons were reported during the course of this collision."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed deep concern at the growing number of deaths on Irish roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has already met with garda chiefs to discuss the increase, with deaths now running at more than 30pc above 2019 levels.

A total of 108 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, 14 more than in the same period last year.