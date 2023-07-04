Funeral mass for Rory Deegan (23) who died in Greece told he will ‘always be loved’

Rory is one of three young Irish men to lose their lives while on holidays in Greece in the past fortnight

Rory Deegan (23) was remembered as a “bubbly, good-humoured man who made others feel special” at his Funeral Mass today.

Rory died on Sunday, June 25, in Zakynthos, after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. He is one of three young Irish men to lose their lives while on holidays in Greece in the past fortnight.

The chief celebrant of the Mass was Fr Bobby Fletcher – a cousin of Rory. He said the Cullohill, Laois, native will be “always young, always loved”.

"He was a great son, a great brother, a great character. Now, he will be a great loss,” Fr Fletcher said.

Fr Fletcher said Rory left those who loved him with countless memories, chief among them was “a fabulous smile. The ultimate sign of someone who loved deeply and was deeply loved”.

Honourable mention was also given to Rory’s beloved dog Spud, whom he described as his “Queen”.

To Rory’s heartbroken parents Joe and Diane, Fr Fletcher said: “A man who loses his wife is a widower or a woman who loses her husband is a widow. But there is no name for parents who lose a son or daughter, as there are no words to describe the pain. Tears are how our heart speaks when our lips cannot describe about which we are hurting.”

Among the gifts brought to the altar to celebrate Rory’s life were the last Harps GAA jersey he ever wore, a Liverpool scarf, a Limerick jersey to mark his time studying in the city and a Centra T-shirt to mark his time working in his family’s shop in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, where he famously declared “he loved everyone and everyone loved me”. The congregation heard how “he was right”.

Rory’s father Joe in a eulogy remembered his son’s love of sport that saw him represent Laois at underage level and also playing in front of a packed Croke Park for the Go Games during the All-Ireland final.

Joe said he had “never seen Rory so happy” before his “final fatal trip” to Zakynthos. “I was almost envious of the friends he had,” he said.

"We find it hard to comprehend we will not see his smile or hear his laugh again.

"We are grateful to have had you in our lives for 23 years. Look after us and look after your friends.”

Rory’s older brother Barry read You’ll Never Walk Alone in memory of his brother.

Rory, a student at the Technological University of the Shannon in Limerick, had travelled to the Greek Island Zakynthos with four other students for work for the summer.

Rory was predeceased by his infant sister Laura, his grandparents John and Mary Cullen and his aunt Agnes Hyland. His funeral notice read that his loss is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Joe and Diane, brothers Conor, Barry, Ross, Jack and sister Rachael, his grandparents Donal and Margaret, his uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours, his large circle of friends and his beloved dog Spud.