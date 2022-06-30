Funeral hears tributes to ‘kind -hearted’ Grace Mary (7) who died in Spanish pool accident

It was heard at her funeral that her organs will be donated to save the lives of others

The funeral of a Donegal child who died in a tragic pool accident in Spain has been told “she seemed to walk and dance through the air”.

At the funeral mass for Grace Mary Sweeney (7), of Dunfanaghy, who passed away last Wednesday, Fr John Joe Duffy spoke of the heartache suffered by the family and friends of the “kind-hearted” young girl.

As reported by Donegal Live, young Grace Mary, who was a pupil at Faugher National School, also had her organs donated so she could save the lives of others.

At the service in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, Fr Duffy said: “You are surrounding them with your love by keeping them very much in your heart.

"We do not gather to pray for Grace but rather to her and ask her now from Heaven where she is to give strength to her mum, family, aunts, uncles, cousins and godparents”

Speaking of Grace Mary’s character, he continued: "Her feet never touched the ground, there was that specialness about her. She seemed to walk and dance through the air. She was very clever, she was always telling stories.

“She brought so much joy, happiness and so much love into your lives, full of hugs and cuddles. She was so kind-hearted and always put others before herself.

"She loved being the girly girl, loved nail polish, pretty colourful clothes and loved her hair long. That is why the family are wearing bright colours this morning and wearing her favourite colour pink. She enjoyed school and had so much fun with her friends."

Grace Mary passed away in Majorca after an incident at a hotel in the Calas de Mallorca area last Monday.

It is understood lifeguards pulled her from the pool before performing CPR on her.

It was reported that paramedics managed to get Grace Mary breathing again before getting her to Son Espases Hospital, but she tragically passed away two days later.

Earlier this month five-year-old Corey Aughey from Belfast died after falling into a hotel pool in Majorca.